Mozambique: Power Returns to Northern Cabo Delgado

Maputo Electricity was restored on Tuesday evening to three districts in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, after a power cut that had lasted for ten days, according to a report in Wednesday’s issue of the Maputo daily “Noticias”.

The districts of Mueda, Muidumbe, Nangade, Palma and Mocimboa da Praia were plunged into darkness on 11 January, when the Messalo river went into flood, and swept away a pylon on the transmission line from the Macomia substation to Ouasse. The power cut affected about 15,200 clients of the electricity company, EDM.

Although power was flowing again to Ouasse by 18.00 on Tuesday, power cuts continued in Mueda and Nangade, indicating that there are further breakdowns on the lines supplying these two districts. EDM technical teams are currently searching for these breaks.

The EDM general director of transmission, Feliciano Massingue, told “Noticias” that the repair job on the north bank of the Messalo was only temporary. It was a solution that would require constant monitoring because the level of the Messalo is oscillating, and the flooding could worsen at any moment.

EDM intends to assemble an alternative transmission line along the road from Macomia to Muidumbe, which would cross the Messalo at a different point. It would take more than 30 days to conclude this, Massingue said.

Source: Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique.