Mozambique: Pope Francis Expresses Support for Bishop of Pemba

Maputo — The head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, has said that he is “very close” to the people of the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, currently suffering an onslaught from islamist terrorists, and to the bishop of Pemba, the provincial capital.

These words of encouragement came from a phone call made by the Pope to the bishop, Luis Fernando Lisboa, on Wednesday morning. There was nothing accidental about this phone call: Pope Francis was offering moral support to Bishop Lisboa, at a time when he is the victim of a scurrilous campaign of abuse in Mozambican social media.

A handful of writers on Facebook, who claim to be supporters of the ruling Frelimo Party, although none of them hold any position in Frelimo, have shamelessly suggested that the bishop is a supporter of the terrorist group. But not the slightest shred of evidence that he supports the jihadist group has been produced.

Nonetheless, one of his attackers even called him a criminal, suggested that the Pope should excommunicate him, and that he should be expelled from Mozambique. (Were the government to accept such demented advice, it would undo the work of years of diplomacy building up better relations between Mozambique and the Vatican).

The Bishop called a press conference in Pemba to reveal the contents of the Pope’s phone call, and this was widely reported in much of the Mozambican media. Lisboa said he had been “surprised and overjoyed” by the Pope’s phone call “which greatly comforted me”.

Francis, Lisboa reported, “said he is very close to the bishop and to all the people of Cabo Delgado and is accompanying the situation lived in our province, with much concern. He said he has prayed for us”.

Francis asked the bishop to tell him if there was anything more he could do. “I thanked him greatly for this gesture”, said Lisboa, “and for mentioning the humanitarian crisis in Cabo Delgado during his ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing at Easter”. (“Urbi et Orbi” is the Latin term for a Papal address given on significant dates in the religious year).

Lisboa told the Pope that, after he had mentioned Cabo Delgado in his address, greater interest in the province had been expressed from various quarters which had helped “put Cabo Delgado back on the map”.

Lisboa said he told the Pope of the difficult situation in the town of Mocimboa da Praia (whose port was occupied by the terrorists last week), and that two nuns from the Congregation of the Sisters of St Joseph of Chambery, who had been working in Mocimboa da Praia, have been out of contact with the Pemba diocese for the past week.

Lisboa added that Francis recalled fondly his visit to Mozambique in 2019 “and sent his apostolic blessing to all the people of Cabo Delgado, and of Mozambique”.

Asked about the attacks against him on social media, and the claims that he supports the jihadists, the Bishop replied “everybody is free to think what they like. I don’t want to reply to any kind of attack. People have the right to say what they think”.

Everyone can criticise, he added – but with criticism should come responsibility. “We have to talk, but knowing what we are talking about”, he said. “I am very calm. We are doing our job as the Church, because I do not speak in my own name”.

Source: Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique