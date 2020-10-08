Mozambique: Over Two Thirds of Coronavirus Patients Have Recovered

Maputo — Well over two-thirds of all those infected by the coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease Covid-19 have made a full recovery, according to the Mozambican health authorities.

A Health Ministry press release, issued on Wednesday, said that in the previous 24 hours a further 454 people recovered from Covid-19 (299 in Maputo city, 70 in Maputo province, 44 in Tete, 10 in Manica and seven in Inhambane). This brings the total number of recoveries to 6,812 (which is 71.8 percent of all those diagnosed with the disease since the start of the pandemic).

The number of active Covid-19 cases, has now fallen to 2,610, most of which are in Maputo city and province. One province, Manica, now has no active cases at all. There are only three active cases left in Zambezia (despite a surge in Zambezia cases in September) and only nine in Inhambane.

The Ministry also announced further death from Covid-19, bringing the Mozambican death toll to 68. The latest victim is a 78-year-old Mozambican man who was diagnosed with Covid-19 at a Maputo city health unit on 3 October. His condition did not improve, and he died on Tuesday.

Since the first case was diagnosed, on 22 March, 148,358 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 1,080 of them in the previous 24 hours. All the tests were carried out in public facilities. Of the samples tested, 281 were from Maputo city, 147 from Sofala, 140 from Nampula, 138 from Zambezia, 117 from Maputo province, 97 from Cabo Delgado, 76 from Manica, 45 from Gaza, 20 from Inhambane, 12 from Tete and seven from Niassa.

984 of these tests were negative, and 96 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total of positive cases since the start of the pandemic to 9,494. All the new cases are Mozambican citizens, two of whom had recently returned from Russia. 53 of the cases are men or boys and 43 are women or girls. Eleven are children under the age of 15, and four are over 65 years old. In seven cases, no age information was available.

58 of the new cases were from Maputo city and ten from Maputo province. Thus, as has become the norm, the great majority of cases – 71 percent – were from Maputo city and province. There were also 11 cases from Zambezia, seven cases from Tete, four cases from Gaza, four cases from Inhambane, one case from Cabo Delgado, and one case from Nampula.

The Ministry release added that, in the same 24 hour period, six Covid-19 patients were discharged from the hospital, but a further three were admitted, all in Maputo city. Currently, 43 patients are hospitalised, one in Nampula, one in Tete and 41 in Maputo.

As of Wednesday, the geographical breakdown of all 9,494 positive cases was as follows: Maputo city, 4,367; Maputo province, 1,643; Cabo Delgado, 723; Zambezia, 634; Nampula, 586; Gaza, 353; Tete, 339; Sofala, 261; Inhambane, 246; Niassa, 233; Manica, 109.

But the distribution of the currently active cases is very different: Maputo city, 1,684; Maputo province, 628; Niassa, 86; Sofala, 51; Nampula, 46; Cabo Delgado, 43; Gaza, 36; Tete, 24; Inhambane, nine; Zambezia, three; Manica, none.

The basic Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now: 9,494 confirmed cases, of whom 6,812 have made a complete recovery and 2,610 are active cases. 72 Covid-19 patients have died, 68 from the disease and four from other causes.

Source: Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique