Mozambique: Over 85% of Covid-19 Patients Have Recovered

Maputo — The number of people in Mozambique who have recovered from the Covid-19 respiratory disease is now over 85 per cent of all those diagnosed with the coronavirus that causes the illness.

According to a Saturday press release from the Ministry of Health, 306 people recovered in the previous 24 hours – 236 of them in Maputo city and 70 in Maputo province. This brings the number of recoveries to 11,581 – which is 85.3 per cent of all those known to have contracted the coronavirus.

On a darker note, two more coronavirus deaths were recorded on Friday. One was a Mozambican woman, aged 55, and the second was a Mozambican man aged 57. One was hospitalised in Maputo and the other in Matola. They were diagnosed on 30 October and 4 November, and both were declared dead on Thursday. This brings the Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 99.

The Ministry reported that, to date, 198,863 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 2,070 of them in the previous 24 hours. 822 of these tests were held in Maputo city, 502 in Cabo Delgado, 209 in Maputo province, 132 in Nampula, 105 in Manica, 64 in Gaza, 61 in Zambezia, 60 in Sofala, 51 in Tete, 48 in Niassa and 16 in Inhambane.

1,978 of these tests gave negative results and 92 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brought the number of positive cases in Mozambique since the start of the pandemic to 13,577.

Of the new cases, 85 were Mozambicans, and seven were foreigners (two Chinese citizens, and one each from South Africa, India, Portugal, France and Lebanon). 47 were men or boys and 45 were women or girls. Nine were children under the age of 15, and four were over 65 years old. In five cases, no age information was available.

The great majority of the cases were from Maputo city (46) and Maputo province (19). Maputo city and province thus accounted for 71 per cent of the new cases. There were also 12 cases from Cabo Delgado, three each from Nampula, Zambezia, Tete and Manica, two from Sofala and one from Gaza.

In line with standard Health Ministry procedure, all the new cases are in home isolation and their contacts are being traced.

The Ministry release added that, in the same 24 hour period, two Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital in Maputo, but seven others were admitted (six in Maputo and one in Matola). There are now 63 people under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards (58 in Maputo, two in Matola and three in Zambezia).

As of Saturday, the geographical breakdown of the 13,577 cases was as follows: Maputo city, 6,771; Maputo province, 2,398; Cabo Delgado, 924; Zambezia, 840; Nampula, 613; Tete, 451; Gaza, 437; Sofala, 433; Inhambane, 302; Niassa, 255; Manica, 153.

But the high number of recoveries means that only 1,893 of these cases are currently active. The breakdown for the active cases is: Maputo city, 1,490; Cabo Delgado, 191; Maputo province, 50; Sofala, 45; Gaza, 34; Zambezia, 21; Tete, 16; Nampula, 14; Inhambane 12; Niassa, 11; Manica, nine.

Source: Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique