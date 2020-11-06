Mozambique: Over 500 Kilos of Drugs Destroyed in Nampula

Maputo — Mozambique’s National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) on Wednesday destroyed over 500 kilos of a wide range of illicit drugs seized in several parts of the northern province of Nampula.

The drugs were incinerated at the Natikiri administrative post. According to a report in Friday’s issue of the Maputo daily “Noticias”, 185 kilos of amphetamines, 133 kilos of heroin, 25 kilos of crack cocaine, 14 kilos of cannabis and 173 kilos of other narcotics were destroyed by the authorities.

Enina Tsinine, the SERNIC spokesperson in Nampula, said some of the drugs had been apprehended in routine police operations, while others were seized at provincial entry and exit check points.

Tsinine said that the coastal districts of Mozambican Island, Mossuril and Angoche are regarded as the most vulnerable channels for drug trafficking in Nampula.

“The coast is the easiest access point found by drug traffickers in Nampula not only to ferry drugs into the country’s other provinces but also for transit into the neighbouring countries,” Tsinine said, stressing that maritime patrols have been conducted in attempts to detain those accountable for bringing the drugs ashore.

The Secretary of State for Nampula, Mety Gondola, called on the police and leaders of public opinion to remain watchfully vigilant in order to identify the drug traffickers and the possible entry points of such illicit products.

Strict controls, involving all of society in inspection campaigns, will, Gondola said, prevent the province from becoming a drugs corridor.

“Unfortunately, drugs jeopardise our children, our brothers, our parents and civil society in general. We are determined to do all within our power to tighten the fight against drug trafficking”, he declared.

Source: Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique