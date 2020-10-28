Mozambique: One More Covid-19 Death and 112 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday announced a further death from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 112 new cases.

A Ministry of Health press release said that the latest victim was a 56 year old Mozambican man hospitalised in Maputo. He was diagnosed with the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 on 10 October. His condition did not improve, and he died on Monday. This brings the Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 89.

The release said that, since the start of the pandemic, 183,031 people had been tested for the coronavirus, 1,259 of them in the previous 24 hours. All these tests were administered in public facilities.

Of the samples tested, 357 were from Maputo city, 199 from Sofala, 163 from Zambezia, 113 from Cabo Delgado, 106 from Manica, 102 from Maputo province, 63 from Inhambane, 60 from Gaza, 51 from Tete, and 45 from Nampula.

1,147 of these tests gave negative results, while 112 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the number of people who have tested positive, since the first case was diagnosed in 22 March, to 12,273.

All the new cases are Mozambican citizens. 65 are men or boys and 47 are women or girls. 12 cases are children under the age of 15, and seven cases are over 65 years old. For three cases no age information was given.

29 of the new cases were from Maputo city and 23 from Maputo province. There were also 29 cases from Sofala, 12 from Cabo Delgado, 11 from Gaza, four from Zambezia, three from Tete and one from Manica.

In line with standard Health Ministry procedure, all 112 new cases are in home isolation and their contacts are being traced..

The Ministry release said that, over the previous 24 hours, 10 Covid-19 patients had been discharged from hospital one in Zambezia and nine in Maputo city. Four others were admitted to hospital, all in Maputo.

Currently, 47 people are under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards (44 in Maputo and three in Matola).

In the same 24 hour period, 28 people made a full recovery from Covid-19, all of them in Tete. This brings the total number of recoveries to 9,282 (76.1 per cent of all people who have tested positive for the coronavirus).

As of Tuesday, the geographical breakdown of all 12,273 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed was as follows: Maputo city, 6000; Maputo province, 2,181; Zambezia, 800; Cabo Delgado, 796; Nampula, 604; Gaza, 414; Tete, 405; Sofala, 401; Inhambane, 285; Niassa, 249; Manica, 138.

There are 2,898 active cases. Their geographical breakdown is: Maputo city, 2,042; Maputo province, 505; Sofala, 112; Cabo Delgado, 79; Gaza, 62; Manica, 29; Niassa, 23; Nampula, 18; Zambezia 16; Inhambane, nine; Tete, three.

