Mozambique Oil Gas Market Trends, Outlook and Opportunities to 2028 ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN(BUSINESS WIRE)The Mozambique Oil Gas Market Trends, Infrastructure, Companies, Outlook and Opportunities to 2028 report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Mozambique Oil Gas Market Trends, Infrastructure, Companies, Outlook and Opportunities to 2028

Tweet this

The Mozambique oil and gas market is undergoing a rapid transformation over the recent past. The country offers a strong growth outlook with significant new investment opportunities in the medium to long term future. In particular, domestic and foreign companies planning to expand their operations in the Mozambique midstream and downstream oil and gas industry will witness new opportunities.

Amidst the series of latest market developments, the analyst a leading oil and gas research and consulting company published a comprehensive guide for strategy formulation and business development decisionmakers interested in Mozambique oil and gas.

The Mozambique oil and gas industry research includes comprehensive data and analysis on the country’s oil and gas trends, oil and gas projects, planned investments, competition and market developments to 2025. The study presents short term and long term trends shaping the future of Mozambique oil and gas markets. The report also presents reliable forecasts for the production and consumption of Mozambique crude oil, natural gas, motor gasoline, diesel, Fuel oil, LPG along with Primary energy demand, economic growth, and population. Further, the plantbyplant capacity outlook of refining (CDU, coking, FCC, HCC), oil and chemicals storage terminals, LNG liquefaction terminals/regasification terminals are provided to 2023.

The analytical report details all major operational, planned and proposed oil and gas projects in Mozambique. In addition, investment opportunities in the country’s oil and gas sector are detailed. The study evaluates the country’s energy infrastructure, market conditions, investment potential and competitive landscape of oil and gas upstream, LNG, storage, and downstream refining markets.

To assess the real prospects and restraints of expanding or operating in the Mozambique oil and gas market are identified through detailed SWOT Analysis. Further, the country’s oil and gas market is benchmarked against its peer markets in the region. It also highlights Mozambique’s market potential and project feasibility. Indepth data on exploration blocks, refineries, storage and LNG terminals along with required capital investments (CAPEX), current status, planned commencement dates, companies and organizations involved in planned projects are detailed.

The report scope includes:

The outlook of Supply and Demand of Oil, Gas, LPG, Gasoline, Fuel Oil, Diesel, LNG, Primary Energy Demand, GDP, and Population to 2028

The outlook of project wise, company wise and country wise capacity of Refining (CDU, Coking, Fluid Catalytic Cracking, Hydrocracking), LNG (Liquefaction, Regasification), Storage to 2023

Analysis across Mozambique oil and gas value chain oil and gas fields, blocks, oil, products, chemicals storage, underground gas storage, refineries, LNG, and others

Strategic analysis review comprising SWOT Analysis, comparison with peer markets, drivers and restraints

Identifying potential investment projects with current status, owners, construction developments of planned refineries, new units, expansions and upgrades, exploration blocks on offer, LNG terminals, new storage facilities

Field wise production, 2012 2019, exploration blocks on offer, bidding round information is included

Market structure and market share of leading five companies in each of the oil and gas segments are provided

Business profiles of three leading companies including their business operations, SWOT and financial details

Recent industry deals and news in Mozambique oil and gas market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Mozambique Oil and Gas Industry Snapshot, 2020

1.1 Introduction to Mozambique Oil and Gas Markets

1.2 Mozambique Macroeconomic and Demographic Outlook to 2028

1.3 Mozambique Proven Reserves, 20092019

1.6 Mozambique Primary Energy Demand Outlook, 20002030

1.7 Mozambique Primary Energy Consumption Fuel Matrix, 2020

1.8 Mozambique Licensing and Regulatory Authorities

2 Mozambique Oil and Gas MarketStrategic Analysis Review

2.1 Short term and Long term trends shaping the future of Mozambique oil and gas

2.2 Mozambique oil and gas SWOT analysis

3 Mozambique Oil and Gas MarketInvestment opportunities

3.1 Mozambique oil and gas Exploration and Production Industry Opportunities

3.2 Mozambique Midstream Opportunities

3.3 Mozambique Downstream Opportunities

4 Future of Mozambique Oil, Gas and refined Products Consumption to 2028

4.1 Mozambique Crude Oil Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008to2028

4.2 Mozambique Natural Gas Demand Outlook, Bcm, 2008to2028

4.3 Mozambique Motor Gasoline Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008to2028

4.4 Mozambique Gas/Diesel Oil Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008to2028

4.5 Mozambique Fuel Oil Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008to2028

4.6 Mozambique LPG Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008to2028

5 Future of Mozambique Oil, Gas and refined Products Production to 2028

5.1 Mozambique Crude Oil Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008to2028

5.2 Mozambique Natural Gas Supply Outlook, Bcm, 2008to2028

5.3 Mozambique Motor Gasoline Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008to2028

5.4 Mozambique Gas/Diesel Oil Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008to2028

5.5 Mozambique Fuel Oil Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008to2028

5.6 Mozambique LPG Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008to2028

6 Benchmark of Mozambique with Regional Oil and Gas Markets

6.1 Overall Ranking of Markets, 2020

6.2 Demographic and Economic Index

6.3 Oil and Gas Supply Index

6.4 Oil and Gas Demand Index

6.5 Oil and Gas Infrastructure Index

6.6 Oil and Gas Growth Index

7 Mozambique Oil and Gas Market Shares by company

7.1 Oil production by company, 2018

7.2 Gas Production by company, 2018

7.3 Net weighted Refining capacity by company, 20152023

7.4 Net weighted LNG capacity by company, 20152023

7.5 Net weighted capacity by company, 20152023

8 Mozambique Oil and Gas Upstream Market Analysis

8.1 Mozambique FieldbyField Oil Production, 20122018

8.2 Mozambique FieldbyField Gas Production, 20122018

9 Mozambique Refining Industry Outlook to 2023

9.1 Mozambique Refining Capacity Outlook by Refinery, 20132023

9.2 Mozambique Coking Unit Capacity by Refinery, 20132023

9.3 Mozambique FCC Unit Capacity by Refinery, 20132023

9.4 Mozambique Hydrocracking Unit Capacity by Refinery, 20132023

9.5 Commencement, location, company and capacity Details

9.6 Companybycompany Refining Capacity, 20132023

10 Mozambique LNG Industry Outlook to 2023

10.1 Mozambique LNG Capacity Outlook by terminal, 20132023

10.2 LNG Terminals under Operation and planned, 20202023

10.3 Mozambique, LNG Capacity by Company, 20132023

10.4 Mozambique LNG Capacity by Company, 20132023

11 Mozambique Storage Market Outlook to 2023

11.1 Terminal Details

11.2 Mozambique Storage Capacity Forecast, 20132023

11.3 Mozambique Storage Capacity Forecast by Terminal, 20132023

11.4 Company wise Storage Capacity, 2020

12 Key Players In Mozambique Oil and Gas Markets

12.1 Company A

12.2 Company B

12.3 Company C

Source: Business Wire