Mozambique: Nyusi Launches Environmental Protection Area

Maputo Bela Vista (Mozambique), 20 Dec (AIM) Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi declared on Thursday that Mozambique has all it needs to be a leader in conservation, as long as this brings benefits to the country.

He was speaking in the country’s southernmost district of Matutuine, inside the Maputo Special Reserve, on the occasion of the launch of the Maputo Environmental Protection Area, which is to be managed by the National Administration of Conservation Areas (ANAC).

Nyusi stressed his government’s record on matters of conservation, since he took office in January 2015, We have done as much as we could to defend nature, he said. A great deal was done, although we still have a long path ahead of us.

He said he was impressed to find that the Maputo Special Reserve now has more elephants than in the past, to such an extent that consideration is being given to move elephants from this reserve to restock other conservation areas.

This was only a starting point, he said, since the country is huge, and has a great deal of potential that can be exploited in the same way.

Nyusi stressed the role of leadership in the successful implementation of conservation policies. You have to trust and believe in people, he said. The reason that conservation programmes are successful is that you have believed in yourselves and have given opportunities to more people.

The government approved the decree creating the Maputo Environmental Protection Area on Tuesday, at the last session this year of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet). The Area covers three existing conservation areas the Maputo Special Reserve, the Ponta do Ouro Marine Reserve and the Inhaca Island Partial Reserve. The new Environmental Protection Area seeks to ensure the integrated management of the existing conservation areas.

The recent construction of roads running through Matutuine to the South African border has facilitated access to the conservation areas, but also puts heavy pressure on the natural resources, leaving the government with the responsibility to ensure that social and economic activities undertaken in the environmental protection areas are compatible with the conservation of biodiversity.

Nyusi also recognised that there is a lack of transparency in the management of the 20 per cent of revenue from conservation areas which should be allocated to the communities living in the areas.

He said there been occasions when local authorities have used this fund without any direct impact on the life of the communities. Some opt to use this money to rehabilitate the house of the administrator or to clean a road on the eve of a presidential visit, he noted.

Nyusi promised that in future he would take note of what each province has been doing with the fund.

Source: Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique