Mozambique: Mosquito Nets Seized From Beira Fishermen

Maputo — The Mozambican authorities in the central city of Beira, between January and June confiscated and destroyed around 200 mosquito nets that were being used illegally by fishermen, according to a report in the independent daily “O Pais”.

Because of their small mesh these nets are completely indiscriminate, and will capture fish and other creatures of all sizes.

“These nets are very damaging”, said Oliveira Mange, chairperson of the Sofala Provincial Fishermen’s Association. “They catch fish of all sizes, including juveniles and even eggs, and this compromises the development of biodiversity. These fishermen are persistent offenders, and the solution we found is to seize the nets and incinerate them”.

“This year we have seized 200 mosquito nets that had been transformed into fishing nets”, he said. “We will step up inspection and offenders shall be detained”.

Mange was speaking on the occasion of World Oceans Day, celebrated on Monday. He was supported by the Secretary of State for Sofala, Stella Zeca, who stressed that citizens must be made aware of the need for a sustainable approach to marine resources.

“People have to become aware of what they must not do”, she said. “They must stop doing it , and not merely because they are afraid – since the government cannot inspect everywhere at the same time. Awareness on the need to preserve marine resources can help, taken together with tough inspection measures”.

She urged fishing companies to be pioneers in presrve the resources of the oceans, warning that “if the resources run out, then the fishing companies will also come to an end”.

Source: Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique.