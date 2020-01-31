Mozambique: Militants attack college, torch homes; no casualties

MAPUTO, Suspected militants have attacked an agriculture college in northern Mozambique.

Reports from Cabo Delgado province say the insurgents torched homes and looted shops in Bilibiza, where the college is based.

The students were not on campus at the time and there are no reports of any casualties there.

However correspondents say this is the first time an educational facility has been targeted by the insurgents known locally as al-Shabab, which has no known relation to the Somalia-based militant group of the same name.

Since 2017 the Mozambican militant group has killed more than 300 people and burned hundreds of properties.

