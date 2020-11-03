Mozambique: Manica Administrators Told to Focus On Fighting Poverty

Maputo — Chimoio (Mozambique), 3 Nov (AIM) – The Secretary of State for the central Mozambican province of Manica, Edson Macuacua, on Tuesday challenged newly sworn-in district administrators to become true agents of change in implementing the government’s Five Year Programme, for the 2020-2024 period, focused on the struggle against poverty.

Four new administrators, Rosa Caradza (Macate district), Antonio Diniz (Macossa), Tomas Razao (Sussundenga) and Mario Pita (Tambara) took office at a ceremony in the provincial capital, Chimoio, where Macuacua demanded that their governance should lead to improvements in the living conditions of the population.

Despite all adversities, whether of a natural, social or political nature, the new administrators, he said, must find solutions as true leaders.

“We must have the capacity to manage all the situations that result from this convergence of adverse factors, without losing our focus on implementing the government’s programme”, stressed Macuacua.

The administrators were expected to lead in the fight against poverty and to halt the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Macuacua wanted the disease to be restricted to isolated foci, and not to evolve into an epidemic characterised by community transmission, as has happened in Maputo and in the northern cities of Nampula and Pemba.

“Here every leader has a responsibility”, he declared. “You must coordinate with other institutions in your district, and work so that we control the pandemic”. In the current context of a gradual resumption of economic and social activities, “in seeking a balance between the preservation of health, and the revival of the economy, we have the challenge of continuing to persuade citizens to observe correctly the measures to prevent the disease”.

He noted that some citizens of Manica were abandoning preventing measures. They were holding social events with large numbers of people, and were not wearing masks or regularly disinfecting their hands.

“We want our style of life to be within the new normality”, he said, “which demands the observance of personal and collective hygiene so as to avoid spreading Covid-19”.

Macuacua urged the new administrators “to promote a leadership guided by results, an open, inclusive and pragmatic leadership. You must promote effective and efficient administration, with transparency in managing all resources that are at your disposal”.

Source: Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique