Mozambique: Largest Number of Covid-19 Cases in a Single Day Recorded

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Sunday reported a further 229 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, the largest number of cases so far recorded in a single day.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, to date 114,333 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid 19, 2,095 of them in the previous 24 hours. 1,240 of these samples were tested in public facilities, and 885 in private laboratories. The samples tested in the private sector came from Maputo City (491), Cabo Delgado (332), Nampula (25) and Tete (seven).

Of all the samples, 756 were from Maputo city, 424 from Cabo Delgado, 366 from Zambezia, 209 from Nampula, 180 from Maputo province, 80 from Tete, 50 from Sofala, 19 from Manica, 10 from Gaza and one from Inhambane.

1,866 of these tests gave negative results, and 229 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This is the largest number of positive cases recorded in a single 24 hour period since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March, and it brings the total number of cases to 5,269.

208 of the new cases are Mozambicans and 21 are foreigners (the Ministry did not give their nationalities). 127 are men or boys and 102 are women or girls. Four are children under five years of age, and nine are over 65 years old.

The overwhelming majority of the cases – 170 – are from Maputo city, and 32 are from Maputo province (10 from Matola city, 17 from Marracuene district, three from Moamba, and one each from Boane and Manhica).

Six cases are from Beira, six from Pemba, capital of Cabo Delgado province, and six from Gaza province (five from the provincial capital, Xai-Xai and one from the town of Chokwe). There are four cases from Nampula (one from Nampula city, and three from the district of Nacala-a-Velha), four from Tete (three from Tete city and one from Cahora Bassa district), and one from the Zambezia provincial capital, Quelimane.

In line with standard Health Ministry procedure, all the new cases are in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

In the same 24 hour period, one Covid-19 patient was discharged from hospital and two others were admitted, all in Maputo city. Currently 20 patients are under medical care in Covid-19 isolation wards, 16 in Maputo city, two in Tete, one in Nampula and one in Gaza.

The Ministry release added that a further 55 people have made a full recovery from Covid-19 – 51 in Maputo city, three in Inhambane and one in Zambezia. The number of recoveries now stands at 2,960 (52.2 per cent of all cases diagnosed since the start of the pandemic).

As of Sunday, the geographical breakdown of all the 5,269 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 2,129; Maputo province, 917; Cabo Delgado, 655; Nampula, 561; Sofala, 197; Gaza, 186; Zambezia, 173; Niassa, 150; Inhambane, 102; Tete, 101; Manica, 98.

Maputo city and province now account for 58 per cent of all positive cases, and almost 70 per cent of all currently active cases.

The basic Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique now stand at: 5,269 confirmed cases, of whom 2,960 have made a complete recovery and 2,270 are active cases. 39 Covid-19 patients have died, 35 from the disease and four from other causes.

Source: Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique