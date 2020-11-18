Mozambique: Health Ministry Announces Two More Covid-19 Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday announced two further deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, bringing the total death toll, since the start of the pandemic, to 118.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the latest victims were two Mozambican men. One, resident in the southern province of Inhambane, and only 20 years old, died on 12 November, while the second, aged 57, died in Maputo city on Tuesday. It is not clear why it took the Inhambane patient almost a week to enter the Ministry’s statistics.

The release said that, to date, 213,115 people in Mozambique have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,306 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, there were 491 from Maputo city, 204 from Cabo Delgado, 198 from Zambezia, 111 from Manica, 104 from Tete, 76 from Maputo province, 72 from Sofala, 33 from Nampula, 16 from Inhambane and one from Gaza.

1,254 of the tests gave negative results, and 52 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the number of positive cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 14,566. 47 of the new cases are Mozambican, one is Indian, one is Nepalese and one is Lebanese. The nationalities of the remaining two cases have yet to be ascertained.

29 of the cases are men or boys and 23 are women or girls. Three are children under 15 years of age, and four are over 65 years old. The majority of the cases (28) are from Maputo city. There are also nine cases from Zambezia, six from Manica, three from Sofala, two from Nampula, two from Maputo province, one from Cabo Delgado, and one from Inhambane.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 52 new cases are in home isolation and their contacts are being traced.

The release added that, in the same 24 hour period, four Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, all in Maputo city, and five new patients were admitted (four in Maputo and one in Inhambane). There are now 49 people under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards (47 in Maputo, one in Inhambane and one in Zambezia.

Also in the past 24 hours, a further 47 people made a full recovery from Covid-19, all of them in Maputo city. The total number of recoveries now stands at 12,646, which is 86.8 per cent of all the coronavirus cases diagnosed in Mozambique.

Currently there are 1,798 active cases in the country, distributed as follows: Maputo city, 1,375; Cabo Delgado, 186; Maputo province, 76; Zambezia, 42; Gaza, 33; Nampula, 21; Sofala, 21; Manica, 17; Inhambane, 16; Tete, six; Niassa, five.

Source: Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique