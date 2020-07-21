Mozambique: Health Authorities Announce Another Covid-19 Death

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Monday announced a further death from the Covid-10 respiratory disease, bringing the number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to eleven.

Speaking at a Maputo press conference, the deputy national director of public health, Benigna Matsinhe, said the victim was a 26 year old Mozambican woman in Tete province. She was tested on 7 July, and on 10 July the result came back showing that she was positive for Covid-19. She was hospitalised on Sunday in a serious condition, and died shortly afterwards.

Matsinhe said that, to date, 47,787 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,231 of them in the previous 24 hours. 1,028 people were tested in public facilities, and 203 in private laboratories. Just as on previous days, the private laboratories only tested people from two provinces, Cabo Delgado and Maputo City.

Of the samples tested, 299 were from Maputo city, 295 from Cabo Delgado, 171 from Zambezia, 145 from Sofala, 142 from Gaza, 72 from Tete, 42 from Manica, 31 from Maputo province, 28 from Niassa and six from Inhambane.

1,215 of the tests were negative, and 16 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive cases to 1,507 since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March.

All 16 new cases are Mozambican. Ten are men and six are women. One is a child under five years of age, four are adolescents and youths aged between 15 and 24, and 12 are adults aged between 25 and 54.

Five of the cases were from Cabo Delgado (four from the provincial capital, Pemba, and one from Mocimboa da Praia district). Four were from Maputo province (one from Matola city, two from Marracuene district and one from Manica), and three were diagnosed in Maputo city.

There were also two cases from Limpopo district, in Gaza province, one from Nampula city, and one from Beira.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, the 16 new cases have all been placed under home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

Matsinhe added that, in the last 24 hours, two hospitalised Covid-19 patients, one in Cabo Delgado and one in Maputo City, were discharged from hospital, but one more person was hospitalised in Tete. There are now six patients hospitalised with Covid-19 – three in Maputo city, two in Nampula and one in Tete.

Matsinhe also announced that 33 patients had made a full recovery from Covid-19, 30 in Cabo Delgado and three in Maputo city. This brings the total number of recoveries to 505, or 33.5 per cent of the 1,507 positive cases.

As of Monday, the geographical distribution of the positive cases, by the province in which they were diagnosed, was as follows: Cabo Delgado, 394; Nampula, 365; Maputo province, 278; Maputo city, 251; Tete, 47; Inhambane, 42; Zambezia, 36; Sofala, 32; Gaza, 32; Niassa, 20; Manica, 10.

The basic Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique now stand at: 1,507 confirmed cases, of which 505 have made a full recovery, and 989 are active cases. 13 Covid-19 patients have died, 11 from the disease, and two from other, unrelated causes.

