Mozambique: Four People Die in Manica Storm

Maputo — Four people died in a thunderstorm, accompanied by high winds and torrential rains, on Saturday night in the central province of Manica.

Houses, churches and electricity pylons were destroyed, and trees uprooted in the provincial capital, Chimoio, and in Sussundenga, Vanduzi and Gondola districts.

Two of the victims, a mother and her young son, died when a wall collapsed on top of them. A third victim died when the storm knocked down the walls of his house, and the fourth was struck by lightning, when returning home from his farm.

Much of Chimoio was plunged into darkness, because the storm brought down pylons on the medium and low voltage electricity transmission lines. By late Sunday much of the city was still without power.

The Manica delegate of the National Meteorological Institute (INAM), Alexandre Tique, blamed the storm on high temperatures, which reached 35 degrees celsius on Saturday.

The Secretary of State for Manica province, Edson Macuacua, announced that the provincial government is mobilising resources to assist those affected, particularly those displaced from their homes by the storm.

