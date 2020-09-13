Mozambique: Four More Coronavirus Deaths Reported

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities announced on Saturday that a further four people have died from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, bringing the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 35.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, all four died in Maputo city. The three men and one woman were all Mozambican citizens. They were 58, 60, 65 and 85 years old. One died last Wednesday, one on Thursday and two on Friday. The release gave no further details.

The Ministry said that, since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March, 112,238 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,928 of them in the previous 24 hours. 1,325 samples were tested in public sector facilities, and 603 in private laboratories.

The samples tested in the private sector came from four provinces – Cabo Delgado (366), Maputo city (201), Nampula (25) and Tete (11).

Of all the samples tested, 826 were from Maputo city, 381 from Cabo Delgado, 245 from Maputo province, 152 from Nampula, 105 from Inhambane, 74 from Gaza, 68 from Manica, 31 from Zambezia, 25 from Sofala, and 21 from Tete.

1,806 of the tests proved negative, and 122 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the number of people who have tested positive to 5,040.

120 of the new cases are Mozambicans, one is a Bangladeshi and one is from Sri Lanka. 65 re men or boys and 57 are women or girls. Four are children under five years of age, and five are over 65 years old.

The vast majority of these cases – 90 – are from Maputo city, and 24 are from Maputo province (13 from Matola city and 11 from Marracuene district). So over 93 per cent of the new cases come from Maputo city and province.

Four cases were from Beira, and two were from Nampula city. One was from Tete city and one from the Inhambane district of Massinga.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all the new cases are now in domestic isolation and their contacts are being traced.

Over the same 24 hour period, two Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital in Maputo, but two others were admitted. Thus the number of people under medical care in Covid-19 isolation wards remains 19 – 15 in Maputo city, two in Tete, one in Nampula and one in Gaza.

The Ministry announced that a further six people had made a full recovery from Covid-19 (three in Nampula and three in Inhambane). This brings the number of recoveries to 2,905 (57.6 per cent of all people who tested positive since the start of the pandemic).

As of Saturday, the geographical breakdown of all 5,040 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 1,959; Maputo province, 885; Cabo Delgado, 649; Nampula, 557; Sofala, 191; Gaza, 180; Zambezia, 172; Niassa, 150; Inhambane, 102; Manica, 98; Tete, 97.

The main Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now: 5,040 confirmed cases, of whom 2,905 have made a complete recovery and 2,096 are active cases. 39 Covid-19 patients have died, 3 from the disease and four from other causes.

Source: Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique