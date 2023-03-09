Mozambique Food Security Outlook, February 2023 to September 2023

Key Messages:

Currently, most households across the country face Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes, with access to their food reserves, the ongoing green harvest, and market purchases to meet their food and non-food needs. However, area-level Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes are present in parts of the southern zone following a second consecutive year of poor production, along with the impact of heavy rainfall and flooding since February 2023. The most affected areas will likely deteriorate to Crisis (IPC Phase 3) from June due to damage from the climatic shocks, a poor 2023 main harvest, and limited access to income. In Cabo Delgado, Stressed! (IPC Phase 2!) outcomes prevail in areas accessible to humanitarian partners, where food assistance is expected, with inaccessible areas continuing to face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes.

According to the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD), heavy rainfall and flooding have affected nearly 166,600 people as of March 3, 2023, primarily in Inhambane province, Maputo city, Sofala province, and Gaza province. Preliminary findings indicate that more than 12,700 homes have been flooded, with around 15,600 houses totally or partially destroyed. Approximately 38,100 hectares of agricultural land have been affected, particularly in low-lying areas. Widespread damage to public infrastructure and services has also been reported, including around 400 schools and 685 kilometers of road. FEWS NET will continue to monitor and assess the impact of the heavy rainfall on the upcoming harvest and any impacts on household acute food insecurity.

A food security assessment by FEWS NET in cyclone Gombe-affected areas of Nampula Province concluded that households likely face Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes following a good cassava harvest in October/November. The cassava group was reportedly not seriously affected by cyclone Gombe as it was in the initial growth stage and was able to recover. Additionally, a large cashew nut harvest, increased sales, and post-flood and second season production of vegetables and sweet potatoes improved household food access, allowing households to meet their food needs.

From December 2022 to January 2023, maize grain prices remained stable in most monitored markets. Compared to 2022 and the five-year average, maize grain prices in January 2023 had a mixed trend. As typical, maize meal and rice prices were relatively stable from December 2022 to January 2023 in all monitored markets and compared to their respective prices in 2022 and the five-year average. The annual inflation rate in Mozambique eased for the fifth straight month to 9.78 percent in January 2023 from 10.91 percent in the previous month. It is the lowest rate since May 2022, mainly due to a decline in the price inflation of transportation, restaurants &amp; hotels, and furnishings &amp; household equipment. However, prices climbed further for food &amp; non-alcoholic beverages, housing &amp; utilities, education, and miscellaneous goods and services.

Source: Famine Early Warning System Network