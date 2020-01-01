Mozambique – Floods (DG ECHO, GloFAS, media) (ECHO Daily of Flash 1 January 2020)

Mozambique is experiencing above normal rainfall causing flooding in the northern provinces of Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Zambezia and Tete.

An orange alert for the risk of flooding is in force.

The total population directly affected is estimated at 10,000 people.

As of 31 December 2019, at least five people have died, 51 are reported injured and 1108 houses have been affected.

A key bridge over the Montepuez River was washed away, cutting off access to 11 districts.

Rains and flooding are expected to continue throughout the week.

Warnings have also been issued about possible flooding on the Licungo river, in Zambezia, and on the Revobue, a major tributary of the Zambezi in Tete.

Humanitarian partners on the ground, including UN OCHA, IOM, IFRC, etc are assessing the needs and organising the response.

Source: European Commission’s Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations