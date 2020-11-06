Mozambique: Dozens of Terrorists Killed in Pundanhar

Maputo — The Mozambican defence and security forces killed 33 islamist terrorists last Tuesday in the Pundanhar administrative post, in Palma district, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, according to a report in Friday’s issue of the independent newssheet “Carta de Mocambique”.

A terrorist group attacked Pundanhar last week, but the defence forces turned the tables by surrounding them. They cut down 33 of the raiders, and an unspecified number of others managed to escape.

In Muidumbe district, following a terrorist attack last weekend, local people ambushed three of the jihadists. The paper’s sources said the local militia cut off the arms of the three islamists, and then paraded them through villages in the region before beheading them.

They were clearly taking revenge for the weekend attack on six Muidumbe villages. In these raids the jihadists beheaded at least five of their victims, and kidnapped an unspecified number of children. Local people in Muidumbe decided to repay them in the same coin.

The expulsion of the terrorists from Pundanhar made it possible to reopen the road from Nangade district to Palma town. According to Friday’s issue of the newssheet “Mediafax”, 16 trucks that had been held up for three days in Nangade arrived in Palma on Tuesday. More vehicles arrived on Thursday.

The trucks carried a range of essential foodstuffs and other goods. It is hoped that their arrival will ease shortages in Palma and cut prices: shopkeepers were accused of selling basic goods at exorbitant prices.

Meanwhile, Tanzania has begun expelling Mozambican refugees. “Carta de Mocambique” claims that several days ago the Tanzanian authorities repatriated 800 Mozambicans, who had crossed the border seeking refuge from the terrorists. The Tanzanians justified their action on the grounds that the Mozambicans had not complied with the normal formalities for entering the country.

Six of those repatriated, according to Mussa Ali, of the Mozambican National Health Institute (INS), are infected with the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease – a further indication that the official Tanzanian claim that Covid-19 has been defeated in that country is untrue.

Source: Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique