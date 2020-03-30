Mozambique: District Administrator Sentenced to Jail

Maputo — The district court in Murrupula, in the northern Mozambican province of Nampula, on Monday sentenced the district administrator, Crisanto Vicente, to a year’s imprisonment, converted into a fine, for abuse of his office.

According to a report by the independent television station STV, Vicente was accused of granting a plot of land to a foreign businessman when it was already occupied by a Mozambican.

The Mozambican protested, and took the case to court in 2019. He said the plot of land in question, measuring 100 by 77 metres, had been granted to him in 2015. But in 2018, he found that Vicente had given the land to an Asian businessman. In the prior consultation, a local community leader, Armando Henriques, claimed the land was not occupied.

The Nampula Provincial Office against Corruption took up the case and prosecuted both Vicente and Henriques.

The court sentenced Henriques to six months imprisonment, also converted into a fine. Neither man can appeal against these sentences, because, in this type of case, the accused must state in advance whether they intend to use their right of appeal. If they fail to do so, they lose that right.

The matter will not end here, since Vicente is now likely to face a civil case in which the rightful holder of rights to the land will demand compensation.

Source: Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique