Mozambique: Cases of Covid-19 Reach 1,590

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Friday reported eight new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, bringing the total number of people infected since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March to 1,590.

According to a Health Ministry press release, to date 50,853 people have been tested for the coronavirus that cause, Covid-19, 732 of them in the previous 24 hours.

Of the samples tested, 270 were from Maputo City, 171 from Maputo province, 98 from Nampula, 77 from Gaza, 33 from Inhambane, 22 from Cabo Delgado, 20 from Sofala, 17 from Tete, 15 from Manica, seven from Niassa and two from Zambezia.

724 of the tests gave negative results, and eight people tested positive for the coronavirus. All are Mozambican citizens. Five are men and three are women. The new cases do not include any children: two are adolescents and youths aged between 15 and 24, five are adults aged between 35 and 64, and one is over 65 years old.

Four are from Pemba, capital of Cabo Delgado province, three are from Maputo city, and one is from Nampula city. Nampula and Pemba cities are the only places in the country where, according to the Ministry, Covid-19 has switched from being an epidemic with foci of transmission to an epidemic with community transmission.

Following standard Ministry of Health procedure, the eight new cases are now in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

In the same 24 hour period, one Covid-19 patient was discharged from hospital in Nampula. But two others were admitted to hospital isolation wards, one in Nampula, and one in Maputo city. There are now six patients hospitalized – three in Maputo city, one in Nampula, one in Tete and one in Inhambane.

The Ministry also reported that four patients have made a full recovery from Covid-19. All are from Inhambane. The total number of recoveries now stands at 532.

As of Friday, the geographical breakdown of all the 1,590 positive cases by the provinces where they were diagnosed was as follows: Cabo Delgado, 419; Nampula, 385; Maputo province, 279; Maputo city, 267; Tete, 48; Inhambane, 42; Gaza, 38; Zambezia 36; Sofala, 34; Niassa, 27; Manica, 15.

Thus, the basic Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique, now stand at: 1,590 confirmed cases, of whom 532 have made a full recovery, and 1,045 are active cases. 13 Covid-19 patients have died, 11 from the disease and two from other pathologies.



Source: Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique.