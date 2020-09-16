Mozambique: Businessman Released After Huge Ransom Paid

Maputo — A gang who kidnapped Mozambican businessman Artur Magaia on 11 August released him on Tuesday – but only after receiving a ransom of over a million US dollars, according to a report in Wednesday’s issue of the independent daily “O Pais”.

Magaia has now been hospitalised in the intensive care unit of a Maputo private clinic. Sources close to the case told “O Pais” that Magaia began to feel ill when he was in captivity, and his situation has continued to deteriorate.

Magaia owned a customs clearance company, Empatel. He was seized by armed men near his home, in Belo Horizonte, in Boane district, when he was returning from work.

The police have not yet commented on this case.

Source: Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique