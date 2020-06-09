Mozambique: At Least 11 Dead in Terrorist Raids

Maputo — Terrorist groups have murdered at least 11 people in attacks between Wednesday and Friday against villages in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, reports Tuesday’s issue of the independent newssheet “Mediafax”.

On Wednesday night, the terrorists invaded Imbada village, in Meluco district, where they beheaded three people.

On Thursday morning, people who had fled from an attack on Litamanda village, and took refuge in Muambala, in Muidumbe district, said they had seen five lifeless bodies as they fled.

On Friday, two people were murdered, one of them by beheading, on a beach near Ulo village in Mocimboa da Praia district. The two victims were fishermen, who were caught by surprise when their boat ran aground at low tide.

The terrorists, who claim inspiration from Islamic fundamentalism, have also been warning people not to approach areas they claim are under their control in Mocimboa da Praia. The area the islamists claim is in and around the villages of Ulo, Nanquidunga and Luchete. The area covered runs from north of Mocimboa da Praia town to the Messalo river.

The threats have been taken seriously, and famers in these areas can no longer tend their fields safely. Motorists and truck drivers are now shunning parts of the main road from Mocimboa da Praia northwards, towards the Tanzanian border. The safest way to carry people and goods to the northernmost districts of Cabo Delgado is by sea.

Source: Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique.