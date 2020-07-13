Mozambique: Another 22 Coronavirus Cases Diagnosed

Maputo — The Mozambican Health Ministry announced on Sunday that a further 22 people have been diagnosed with the Covid-19 respiratory disease, bringing the total number of positive cases in the country since the start of the pandemic to 1,157.

According to a Sunday press release from the Ministry of Health, to date 39,948 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 857 of them in the previous 24 hours. 613 of these tests were carried out in public facilities and 244 in private laboratories.

Of the 613 samples tested in the public sector, 136 were from Tete, 133 from Zambezia, 106 from Maputo province, 99 from Cabo Delgado, 87 from Inhambane, 42 from Maputo city, seven from Nampula, one from Niassa, one from Manica and one from Gaza.

Maputo — The Mozambican Health Ministry announced on Sunday that a further 22 people have been diagnosed with the Covid-19 respiratory disease, bringing the total number of positive cases in the country since the start of the pandemic to 1,157.

According to a Sunday press release from the Ministry of Health, to date 39,948 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 857 of them in the previous 24 hours. 613 of these tests were carried out in public facilities and 244 in private laboratories.

Of the 613 samples tested in the public sector, 136 were from Tete, 133 from Zambezia, 106 from Maputo province, 99 from Cabo Delgado, 87 from Inhambane, 42 from Maputo city, seven from Nampula, one from Niassa, one from Manica and one from Gaza.

The Ministry also announced that a further 15 Covid-19 patients have fully recovered in the previous 24 hours, 10 of them in Nampula and five in Maputo province. This brings the total number of recoveries to 364.

Five Covid-19 patients remain hospitalised – two in Maputo City, one in Matola, one in Inhambane, and one in Gaza.

As of Sunday, the geographical distribution of the positive cases by province was as follows: Cabo Delgado, 332; Nampula, 331; Maputo City, 180; Maputo province, 138; Tete, 39; Inhambane, 37; Zambezia, 29; Sofala, 28; Gaza, 19; Niassa, 16; Manica, eight.

Thus the Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now: 1,157 confirmed cases, of whom 364 have made a full recovery and 782 are active cases. Eleven Covid-19 patients have died, nine from the disease itself, and two from other pathogens.

Source: Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique