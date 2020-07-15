Mozambique and UK Discuss Impact of Pandemic

The Mozambican Ministers of Agriculture, Celso Correia, and of Industry and Trade, Carlos Mesquita, on Monday participated in an online discussion, chaired by the British High Commissioner, NneNne Iwuji-Eme, to discuss the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Mozambique and investment opportunities in Mozambican agriculture.

A press statement received by AIM said the meeting also discussed the financing opportunities in Mozambique to face the challenges raised by the pandemic.

“The producers face challenges particularly in access to finance, and the national banking system is far from meeting the needs of this group”, said Correia. “The country has been plunged into crises in recent years, affected ny repeated natural disasters, such as drought, cyclones Idai and Knneth last year, and now Covid-19, in addition to the situation in Cabo Delgado. A lot of support has been promised, but disbursement of funds is taking a long time”.

Correia also challenged Mozambique’s international partners and the banks to adjust their requirements so as to ensure greater inclusion of small and medium producers. He also requested greater speed in disbursing promised funds, so that these reach the population in good time.

Mesquita called for greater mechanisation of agriculture, and for an expansion and modernisation of Mozambican industries. Greater access to the Internet was a further challenge for the Mozambican economy. “We hope that British companies can participate in this economy”, he said.

The High Commissioner reiterated a commitment to continue a partnership between Mozambique and the UK for mutual benefit, stressing that platforms remain open for dialogue between the Mozambican government and British private businesses.

Source: Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique