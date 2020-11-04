Mozambique: 81% of Covid-19 Patients Have Recovered

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities announced on Tuesday that, in the previous 24 hours, a further 256 people made a full recovery from the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, 130 of the recoveries were in Maputo city, 117 in Maputo province, six in Cabo Delgado and three in Inhambane. This brings the total number of recoveries to 10,695 – which is 81 per cent of all people diagnosed with Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

The Ministry also announced another death, bringing the Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 95. The latest victim was a 77 year old Mozambican man hospitalised in Maputo. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 on 19 October. His condition deteriorated, and he was pronounced dead on Monday. 71 of the 95 deaths from Covid-19 have occurred in Maputo City.

The release said that to date 192,285 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 932 of them in the previous 24 hours,

334 of the samples tested were from Maputo city, 143 from Maputo province, 90 from Sofala, 85 from Cabo Delgado, 79 from Zambezia, 52 from Gaza, 44 from Nampula, 40 from Niassa, 34 from Tete, 21 from Manica, and 10 from Inhambane,

860 of the samples were negative, and 72 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus to 13,202, since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March.

71 of the new cases are Mozambicans and one is a Lebanese citizen. 40 are men or boys and 32 are women or girls. Six are children under the age of 15, and three are over 65 years old. No age information was provided in three cases.

38 of the cases are from Maputo city and 21 from Maputo province. Thus, between them, Maputo city and province accounted for 82 per cent of the new cases. There were also six cases from Nampula, four from Zambezia, two from Niassa and one from Inhambane.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 72 new cases are in home isolation and their contacts are being traced.

In the same 24 hour period, nine Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital but four others were admitted, all in Maputo city. Currently, 54 people are under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards (52 in Maputo, one in Matola and one in Zambezia).

As of Tuesday, the geographical breakdown of the 13,202 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 6,581; Maputo province, 2,338; Cabo Delgado, 883; Zambezia, 828; Nampula, 610; Tete, 435; Gaza, 427; Sofala, 401; Inhambane, 296; Niassa, 255; Manica, 148.

Of these, only 2,408 are currently active cases, and 84 per cent of these are in Maputo city and province.

Source: Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique