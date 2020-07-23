Mozambique: 21 New Coronavirus Cases Reported

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Wednesday reported the diagnosis of a further 21 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, pushing the total number of known cases since the pandemic began to 1,557.

According to a Wednesday press release from the Ministry of Health, since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March, 49,492 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 839 of them in the previous 24 hours. 450 of these tests took place in public facilities and 389 in private laboratories. The private sector only tested samples from Cabo Delgado (162) and Maputo City (227).

Of the total number of samples tested, 294 were from Maputo city, 162 from Cabo Delgado, 161 from Nampula, 70 from Maputo province, 54 from Manica, 50 from Sofala, 28 from Tete, 12 from Zambezia, six from Gaza and two from Niassa.

818 of the tests were negative, and 21 people tested positive for the coronavirus. The total number of positive cases now stands at 1,557.

19 of the new cases are Mozambicans and two are Indian citizens. Ten are men or boys and 11 are women or girls. Four are children under the age of 15, four are youths and adolescents aged between 15 and 24, 12 are adults aged between 25 and 64, and one case is over 65 years old.

Ten cases are from Nampula – six from Nampula city, and two from Mozambique Island. The release did not say where the other two Nampula cases came from. Nampula city was the first place in the country where the Health Ministry determined that Covid-19 had switched from being an epidemic with foci of transmission, to an epidemic with community transmission. Positive cases continue to be diagnosed in the city, which accounts for well over half the cases in Nampula province.

There are four cases from Gaza (three from the provincial capital, Xai-Xai, and one from Chonguene district), three cases from Maputo city, two cases from Nhamatanda district in Sofala, and two cases in Manica (one in Mossurize district and one in Machaze).

13 of the new cases were found by tracing the contacts of people diagnosed earlier with Covid-19. The other eight were discovered through surveillance in the health units, checking on people with possible symptoms of Covid-19.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedures, the new cases have all been placed under home isolation, and their contacts are now being traced.

The Ministry also announced that one more Covid-19 patient was hospitalised (in Inhambane province) in the previous 24 hours. Currently, five patients are hospitalised in isolation wards, two in Maputo city, one in Nampula, one in Tete and one in Inhambane. All are said to be undergoing “satisfactory clinical evolution”.

Over the same 24 hour period, a further 17 patients made a full recovery from Covid-19 – seven in Tete, five in Cabo Delgado, four in Maputo city, and one in Sofala. This brings the total number of recoveries to 523 (which is 33.6 per cent of all positive cases).

As of Wednesday, the breakdown of positive cases, by the province where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Cabo Delgado, 394; Nampula, 382; Maputo province, 279; Maputo city, 263; Tete, 48; Inhambane, 42; Gaza, 38; Zambezia, 36; Sofala, 34; Niassa, 27; Manica, 14.

The basic Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique now stand at: 1,557 cases, of which 523 have made a full recovery and 1,021 are active cases. 13 Covid-19 patients have died, 11 from the disease, and two from unrelated pathologies.

Source: Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique