Moxico province pays tribute to the Founder of the Nation



Political entities, social and religious organizations on Tuesday in the Province of Moxico, paid tribute to the founder of the Nation and first President of Angola, António Agostinho Neto, in a public ceremony, held at the Monument to Peace Compound.

The ceremony was marked with a moment of laying a wreath in recognition of the “father of national independence and founder of the nation”

At the time, the provincial Governor of Moxico, Ernesto Muangala, highlighted the figure of Agostinho Neto, emphasizing his intervention in the liberation of Angola and other countries on the African continent.

In this regard, the provincial governor encouraged the population to record Neto’s legacy, reflecting the values of his messages, which continue to be the basis on which “we must face the challenges of the present and project goals towards economic growth and well-being of the population”.

Ernesto Muangala reiterated the Government’s commitment to continue working to improve the living conditions of the population

s through the creation of more social infrastructures, in the fields of health, education, roads, energy and water and support for agriculture.

The director of the Provincial Office of Former Combatants and Veterans of the Country, Alberto Keshipoco, characterized Agostinho Neto as a unique statesman, without borders, whose patriotic teachings must be transmitted to youth, for the country’s development.

“Neto stood out not only for Angola, but for the world, which lessons should be put to good use”, he said.

In turn, Luau’s municipal administrator, Ester Vumbi, understands that sharing for the development of communities is one of the fairest ways to honor the greatness of the founder of the nation.

The Day of the National Hero and Founder of the Nation, which is celebrated on September, 17, is being celebrated under the motto “With Neto’s ideas, we build a strong and dynamic economy”.

Born on September 17, 1922, in Ícolo and Bengo, Neto stood out as a poet, doctor and politician. He graduated in medicine

in Lisbon, Portugal.

Agostinho Neto was involved in anti-colonial movements, being arrested and exiled several times by the Portuguese authorities.

Source: Angola Press News Agency