Mouhoun: The diocesan medical center is equipped with a new maternity ward worth 317 million FCFA



Ouagadougou: The Monseigneur Zéphyrin Toé diocesan medical center in Dédougou, inaugurated on Saturday July 27, 2024, a new maternity ward equipped with an operating theater.

The inauguration of these infrastructures which took place on Saturday July 27, 2024, allowed the accreditation of the health establishment as a medical center with surgical antenna (CMA).

It aims for better access and greater use of quality health services for the population of the city of Dédougou.

Beyond the construction of a new building which will allow the long-term care of women and children, this initiative fits perfectly into the public health policies of Burkina Faso in this sense the activities strengthen the action of the Dédougou health district in terms of qualitative provision of care in all aspects, especially for women and children.

For the director of the center, Ab Jean Zougouri, the diocesan medical center places the community at the heart of its activities by bringing them into a new setting, and by facilitating

the management of their health problems.

‘Raising the level of the Zéphirin Toé medical center in CMA as well as the construction of a new maternity ward do not constitute a goal but the starting point of a more global project to improve the quality of care for a strengthening of the health of populations, especially maternal, neonatal and child health in particular,’ he explained.

In the same vein, the Chief Medical Officer of the health district (MCD) of Dédougou, Nathalie Ouadeba, affirmed that through this extension of the medical center, the diocese of Dédougou is strengthening the health care system of our country by thus contributing to improving the health of the population.

‘In this CMA, children, women and men, in addition to the minimum package of activities from which they already benefit, will have access to a complementary package of care meeting their various needs,’ she said.

The Specialist in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Full Professor Hyacinthe Zamané, welcomed the initiative by presenting

maternity as a place of joy.

‘In the maternity ward, we wait for the cries of babies to replace the cries of pain of women in labor. When the child appears, the family circle expands and the joy is completely legitimate,’ he said.

Professor Zamané congratulated those responsible for the CMA for maternity which is directly in line with the fight against maternal mortality in our country.

In the opinion of the secretary general of the Boucle du Mouhoun region, Adjara Ouédraogo, also godmother, maternal, neonatal and child health is an important problem in the world and Burkina Faso is not left out.

‘In Burkina Faso, the level of maternal mortality is still high and this worrying situation deserves that all efforts be made to offer not only quality care but also suitable infrastructure to minimize the situation.

For her, the government of Burkina Faso is certainly making efforts but the stakes are such that the contribution of private partners is beneficial.

‘The diocesan medical center is part of this dyn

amic and has made its ambition to bring its expertise in strengthening the provision of quality health care a reality by creating a maternity ward and obtaining its CMA accreditation,’ she described.

Adjara Ouédraogo, expressed her gratitude to the head of the diocese of Dédougou and to the head of the medical center for this vision which complements the efforts of the highest authorities in the country.

The Bishop of Dédougou, Mgr Prosper Bonaventure KY, expressed the pride of the Church family of God in Dédougou which, in his vision, provides the populations with an infrastructure for adequate care of the health of the population .

‘This infrastructure is the fulfillment of a dream carried by the Catholic community and nourished by the Christian values ??of solidarity and love of neighbor. Today, we are seeing a project come to fruition that brings together the principles of the Catholic faith and the vital needs of our community. This tradition of care and mercy continues with the expansion of the medic

al center, a symbol of our unwavering commitment to serving others with love and respect,’ said the Bishop of Dédougou.

Before the official inauguration ceremony, a thanksgiving mass was celebrated followed by the blessing of the premises by the father of the diocesan family of Dédougou.

At the end of the ceremony, more than three internally displaced people received kits consisting of blankets and mosquito nets.

The new maternity ward is made up of a maternity ward equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, hospital rooms, diaper rooms and a fully equipped operating theatre.

The Monseigneur Zéphyrin Toé diocesan medical center in Dédougou, opened in December 2015, was born from the will of the Catholic Church.

It is the tool of the diocese of Dédougou for the implementation of pastoral health care.

Source: Burkina Information Agency