

Mokwa: Some victims of the recent flood in Mokwa, Niger, have alleged exclusion from the N1 billion state government compensation. The victims made these allegations in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Gov. Umaru Bago had in June approved N1 billion to support victims of the Mokwa flood. The plan was for 458 affected households to receive N1 million each, along with 25 bags of grains, including rice, maize, sorghum, and millet. Additionally, the next of kin of the 209 deceased were to receive N1 million, while 280 house and shop owners were allocated N500,000 for reconstruction.





However, following the distribution of relief, some victims alleged irregularities, stating that not all affected individuals received compensation. Farida Abubakar, a victim, reported losing her mother, the family’s breadwinner, during the flood. She claimed the Mokwa Flood Relief Distribution Committee told her she was ineligible for benefits due to being unmarried. Abubakar, responsible for three younger siblings, has been taking refuge in a local primary school, unable to afford housing.





Yusuf Isah, aged 74, constructed a hut for his family after losing their home. He alleged that his landlord withheld the compensation meant for him, only giving him three bags of grains. Similarly, Hussaina Zakari, who lost her belongings while attending her father’s burial, stated she received only grains and no cash assistance, relying on NGOs for support.





Farida Isiaku, another victim, recounted losing her family in the flood but confirmed receiving N12 million in compensation, which she used for housing and to support extended family. Alhaji Tanko Bala, Sarkin Hausawa in Mokwa, acknowledged the significant impact on Hausa residents and praised the state government’s efforts, though he admitted some compensation errors resulted in overpayments to certain households.





Dauda Liman, Chairman of the Mokwa Flood Relief Distribution Committee, stated the relief was distributed in three phases, with some victims missing out due to relocation after the trauma. He urged the state government to deliver the remaining promised grains. Alhaji Salihu Garba, Director of Relief and Rehabilitation at NSEMA, acknowledged challenges in capturing all victims, attributing it to the scale of the disaster. He assured that ongoing issues would be addressed, with a report and recommendations to be submitted to the governor.





Garba noted that 30 trucks of relief materials had been delivered, and cash assistance distribution was completed. He commended local organizations for their assistance in identifying victims. NAN reports that the Mokwa Flood Relief Distribution Committee includes the Ministry of Humanitarian and Disaster Management, NSEMA, and the Mokwa local government.

