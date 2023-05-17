MoHSS launches Pele Box Smart Lockers Machines

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) on Tuesday launched the self-service smart lockers known as the Pele Box Smart Lockers, designed to provide access to pre-packed chronic medication, at the Katutura State Hospital.

In his keynote address at the launch, health and social services minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, said there are currently 19 Pele Boxes installed countrywide and more will be installed in the future. He also explained that the Pele Boxes will be operational every day for 24 hours, making it convenient for patients.

According to the minister, patients who are clinically stable and on chronic medication will be eligible to use this dispensary machine. These patients include those using ARV medication, anti-epileptic medication, anti-hypertensive medication, and other cardiovascular disease treatments.

In her remarks, Medical Superintendent at the Katutura State Hospital, Nelago Amagula, said the introduction of the Pele Box Smart Lockers will eliminate the long queues at the pharmacies and give staff members more time to spend with the patients instead of dispensing medication.

“Patients will now receive their medication in under two minutes and will avoid having to stand in long queues at the pharmacies,” said Amagula.

The introduction of the Pele Box Smart Lockers Machines is part of the chronic medication delivery system at public health facilities, which is aimed at providing patients with a more convenient and efficient way of collecting their repeat chronic-care medication.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Namibia provided the MoHSS with technical and financial support for the introduction of the Pele Box Smart Lockers.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency