MNJTF neutralises terrorists, recovers weapons

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) operating in Lake Chad Basin Region has neutralised some terrorists and recovered heavy weapons.

A statement on Sunday by the MNJTF spokesman, Lt. Col. Kamarudeen Adegoke, said the latest successes were recorded under the renewed onslaught on the terrorists code named “Operation Harbin Kunama” (Scorpion sting).

“The ongoing operation by troops of the MNJTF has further diminished the capacity of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists to carry out their activities in the Lake Chad Basin region.

“The offensive posture and doggedness of troops of the MNJTF has continued to yield remarkable results.

“Following attack by BH/ISWAP terrorists on troops position in the general area of Arege, which was effectively repelled, an exploitation was conducted by troops of the Force on May 11 in the general area.

“Several items were recovered, including one Dushka gun, Dushka Turrell and a burnt Gun truck while several terrorists were neutralised during the encounter, the statement added.

It also stated that a clearance operation in the general area of Ferondiya in the lake Chad Basin was successfully conducted in clearing terrorists hideouts.

According to the statement, items recovered from the terrorists included two Gun trucks, two Anti – Aircrafts guns, one RPG tube, two AK 47 rifles, one RPG bomb and three Toyota Buffalo Gun truck tyres.

Others are 387 rounds of 12.7mm, 440 rounds of 7.62mm x 54mm and 364 rounds of 7.62mm x 50 mm ammunitions.

In his remarks over the successes recorded, the Force Commander of MNJTF, Maj.-Gen. G.U Chibuisi, lauded the troops for their commitment and urged them to sustain the tempo.

Chibuisi also lauded the effective role of air components in the successes recorded and urged for more synergy for maximum results.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria