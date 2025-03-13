Misappropriation: Rivers Assembly Invites EFCC, ICPC to Investigate Electoral Commission’s Boss



Port Harcourt: The Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Martins Amaewhule, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) to investigate the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) Chairman, Justice Adolphus Enebeli (rtd), for alleged misappropriation of the commission’s funds.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Amaewhule, who is the Speaker of the Assembly, made the remark during the plenary at the Assembly quarters complex. He emphasized that it is the duty of the Rivers State Assembly, which enacted the state Independent Electoral Commission law, to exercise oversight over the RSIEC.

Amaewhule highlighted that Enebeli and the commissioners had previously appeared before the House of Assembly for screening and confirmation, where they agreed to comply with constitutional obligations and the laws of Rivers State. The Speaker expressed concern that despite their commitments, they are now r

efusing to honor the summons of the Assembly.

The Assembly, vested with the powers in Section 128 of the state Constitution, has the authority to invite the commission for investigation. Amaewhule stated that it is necessary for the EFCC and ICPC to assist in determining how the commission’s funds were expended.

He noted the lack of approval, budgetary allocation, and appropriation laws, which led to billions of public funds being wasted. The Assembly aims to ensure accountability by inviting the RSIEC’s bankers to present the commission’s bank statements from January 1, 2024, to date.

Amaewhule reiterated that the power to investigate the government of Rivers State is conferred on the Assembly by Section 128 of the Constitution, and the motion to proceed with the investigation was unanimously supported by all 26 members present.