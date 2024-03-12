Minor allegedly rapes eight-year-old girl at Eengodi



ONAMISHU: The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Oshikoto Region is looking for a boy, believed to be between the ages of 12 and 14, who is suspected of raping an eight-year-old girl.

According to NamPol’s Crime Investigations Coordinator for the Oshikoto Region, Deputy Commissioner Titus Ekandjo on Tuesday, the incident occurred last Thursday around 15h00 at Onamishu village in the Eengodi Constituency, but was only reported to the police on Monday.

‘It is alleged that the suspect found the victim walking alone on her way home from school. The suspect then grabbed the victim, asking to have sexual intercourse with the minor victim, and had sexual intercourse with her under coercive circumstances,’ Ekandjo said.

He added that the boy then fled into the bushes and the girl went home but did not tell her parents until her parents noticed that she was not walking properly.

‘Her aunt inspected her and found out that the victim was sexually assaulted,’ Ekandjo said.

Police investigations into the matter co

ntinue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency