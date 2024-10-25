Ministry, RTEAN move to reduce road crashes by 50%

The Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), has tasked transport workers to embrace the Pre and Post-Crash Initiative of the road transportation sector.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the association’s President, Musa Maitakobi and National Secretary, Mr Yusuf Adeniyi, on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the initiative, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Transportation and stakeholders, aims to reduce road traffic crashes and ensure victims receive attention quickly.

It also seeks to ensure that private and commercial vehicles acquire lifesaving tools and skills in accordance with the National Road Traffic Regulation (NRTR) 2012 and the Nigerian Highway Code.

Maitakobi said the move would ensure the fulfilment of the dictate of the United Nations Decade of Action of Road Safety 2021-2030, which aims at reducing death due to Road Traffic Crashes by 50 per cent before the year 2030.

He lamented that road traffic crashes and a

ccidents claimed thousands of lives and caused varying degrees of bodily harm to many people annually in Nigeria.

He noted that on many occasions, victims of road accidents are being left unattended at the point of crash, thereby reducing their chances of survival.

According to Maitakobi, many of the survivors are made to pay huge sum of money for their medical and emergency treatment.

‘ In a bid to address this problem, the Federal Ministry of Transportation in collaboration with stakeholders in the transportation sector have commenced the implementation of the Pre and Post-Crash Initiative for the Road Transportation Sector in Nigeria.’

‘RTEAN empowered by its establishing Act, is mandating all commercial transport vehicles (inter and intra state) to ensure the safety and security of all passengers and commuters.

‘The association direct all commercial vehicles to register their vehicles under the Pre and Post-Crash Initiative for the Road Transportation Sector in Nigeria, especially during this festive

period.

‘This is to ensure that all passengers and commuters are well-protected and secured while in transit through the benefits attached to the Pre and Post-Crash Initiative for the Road Transportation Sector in Nigeria’.

He said the association was partnering with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Police Force and Directorate of Road Traffic Services (VIO), to ensure maximum compliance.

The President warned that any commercial vehicle that does not comply with the directive by November 2024 shall be arrested and fined.

‘RTEAN shall also advocate through all relevant mediums that members of the public should not patronise any unregistered vehicle for their own safety and security,’ he said.

Maitakobi said that under the new arrangement N1.5 million death benefit and N1 million medical/emergency treatment coverage would be paid to each occupant of the registered vehicle.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria