

Lagos: The Abosede Tomori Foundation (ATF) has launched an impactful Back to School Initiative, distributing essential educational materials to 300 indigent pupils across public primary schools in the Ejigbo and Isolo Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of Lagos.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the initiative, spearheaded by Mr. Segun Tomori, Founder of the Foundation and Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, aims to alleviate the financial strain on struggling families. This outreach follows the foundation’s previous efforts in July, which included providing free medical services to 250 residents of Oshodi-Isolo Constituency II in Lagos and offering cash grants of N50,000 each to 50 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Additionally, 130 bags of 5kg rice were distributed to indigent residents in the area.





Tomori emphasized that this latest outreach marks the second significant community intervention by the foundation since its inception in July 2025, created to honor his late mother’s dedication to aiding the less privileged. The beneficiary schools include Oladele Alake Primary School, Ejigbo; Low-Cost Housing Estate Primary Schools 1 and 2, Ejigbo; Ansar-ud-Deen (AUD) Nursery and Primary School, Isolo; and Ajao Estate Primary School, Isolo. The initiative is designed to support less-privileged pupils with basic learning materials as the new academic session begins.





The Schools Intervention Programme (SIP) is a fundamental aspect of the foundation’s mission, with a commitment to identifying and addressing other areas in need of intervention, particularly in infrastructure development, to foster a conducive learning environment. Tomori stated that the foundation is dedicated to leveraging its federal network and influence to not only give back but also drive significant change at the community level, with education being a top priority.





Mr. Tomori outlined the foundation’s focus on five thematic areas, including health outreaches, skills development, scholarships targeting disadvantaged youths, the Schools Intervention Programme (SIP), food packs support for disadvantaged families, and cash grants to boost MSMEs. The foundation is committed to championing free healthcare for underserved communities, promoting skill development, and implementing a scholarship scheme for youths.





The foundation plans to expand its interventions to reach other areas of Lagos and beyond, reinforcing its commitment to supporting education and community development.

