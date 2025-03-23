

Abuja: The Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaam Suleiman, along with other stakeholders, has called on parents to empower their children and promote gender equality in the country. They made this call during a stage play entitled ‘People of the Sun’, performed by students of Beautiful Beginning Academy (BBA), Abuja. The play, based on a true-life story, highlights the struggle for identity, power, and survival while addressing the pressing issue of gender inequality.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the performance serves as a compelling narrative of resilience, justice, and the urgent need to combat gender-based discrimination. It presents men and women not just as equals but as essential forces shaping society and protecting the planet. Speaking at the event, Suleiman underscored the need to empower children with awareness of gender inequality and other societal challenges.





Suleiman, who was represented by the Federal Character Commissioner, Mr. Ginika Tor, commended the school for using creative arts to drive home important messages on gender equality and social issues. The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Malam Jibrin Ndace, reiterated the organisation’s commitment to amplifying children’s voices, recognising them as Nigeria’s bright future. VON D-G was represented by the organisation’s Deputy Director of Digital Media, Dr. Qasim Akinreti.





BBA Managing Director, Dr. Rosemary Nasa-Okolie, praised the students for their outstanding display of talent and skills beyond her expectations. She urged the government, educational stakeholders, and parents to embrace functional learning to equip children with lifelong skills. NAN reports that awards of excellence were presented to Dr. Adedayo Benjamin-Laniyi, Mandate Secretary, FCT Administration, Ms. Grace Ike, Chairman, NUJ FCT Council, and the D-G VON.





In her appreciation speech, Ike, flanked by NUJ members, emphasised the importance of empowering girls as much as boys. ‘This resonates deeply with my personal journey of becoming the first female NUJ FCT Council Chairman in over 40 years of the council’s existence,’ she remarked. Also in attendance, the Honorary Consul of Colombia to Nigeria, Mrs. Maricel Romero, expressed admiration for the rich cultural showcase and the powerful messages embedded in the play. She commended BBA for promoting gender equality while celebrating Nigeria’s cultural heritage.





The event showcased a vibrant display of cultural performances and a thought-provoking stage play highlighting gender equality and climate change. Additionally, the ceremony honoured outstanding advocates for gender equality and sustainable development with well-deserved recognition and awards.

