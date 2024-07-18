Minister tasks transportation varsity on policies to connect transportation networks



Transportation minister Said Alkali has charged the Governing Council of the Federal University of Transportation, Daura (FUTD), to develop policies to boost interconnectedness among roads, rail, air and marine modes of transportation.

Alkali spoke on Tuesday when members of FUTD paid him a courtesy visit at his office in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to him, it is imperative for the new council to immediately swing into action by formulating sound policies that will actualise the objectives of establishing the university.

‘There should be emphasis on development of effective transportation policies that will further strengthen the interconnectedness of operations of the existing roads, rail, air and marine infrastructure.

‘FUTD has the responsibility of incorporating the principles of sustainability into your curriculum, research, operations, to foster a culture of sustainability for a sustainable infrastructure, and transportation future of Nigeria,’ Alkali said.

The minister said such a move would ensur

e that the University contributed to the nation’s economic growth and development through sustainable policies and principles that would be the institute’s programmes and operational guide.

He urged the council to incorporate staff training programmes that would focus on implementing sustainability in areas like innovation, collaboration and ethical behaviour.

Alkali further urged the council not to relent efforts in delivering on the primary assignment in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Tinubu.

Earlier, the Chairman of the council, Dr Muiz Banire, had assured the minister of the council members’ readiness to deploy their wealth of experience in nurturing the new tertiary institution to maturity.

According to Benire, the wealth of experience he gathered in Lagos State when he was a former Commissioner of Transport for eight years will assist to actualise the dream of the institution.

Source: News Agency of Niger

ia