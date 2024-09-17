Minister of Culture pays tribute to Agostinho Neto



The Minister of Culture, Filipe Zau, on Tuesday paid tribute to the first President of Angola, António Agostinho Neto, by laying a wreath at the monument in his memory, in the city of Dundo, Lunda-Norte.

The event was part of the festivities of the 102nd anniversary of the founder of the Nation, which today September 17, is celebrated, under the motto “With Neto’s ideas, We Built a Strong and Dynamic Economy”, whose central event takes place in the city of Dundo, capital of the province of Lunda-Norte.

Also paying tribute were the secretaries of state of the ministries of Health, Territorial Administration, Education, the local governor, Filomena Miza, officials of the defense and security agencies, politicians, entities, religious, representatives of non-governmental organizations, among other entities.

The central event of National Hero’s Day will be presided over by the Minister of Culture, Filipe Silvino de Pina Zau, representing the Head of State, João Manuel Lourenço.

The celebration of the 17th of

September, takes place across the country, as well as the Angolan embassies, with the aim to praise the figure of the first President of Angola and praise his contribution to the freedom of Angola and Africa.

António Agostinho Neto was born on September 17, 1922, 102 years ago, in the village of Caxicane, municipality of Icolo e Bengo, province of Luanda. He died of illness in Moscow on September 10, 1979.

He assumed the leadership of the People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) from who had already been honorary president since 1960, and proclaimed National Independence on November 11, 1975, therefore becoming the highest leader of the nation.

Source: Angola Press News Agency