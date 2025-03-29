

Makurdi: The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, inspected the Makurdi irrigation farm project and inaugurated the Ugodo community access road.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the minister visited the farm located in the Mbakuv area of Makurdi Local Government in Benue, highlighting the expansive potential of over 3,000 hectares of irrigable land.





Utsev elaborated that 1,200 hectares of the farm would be dedicated to irrigation farming, while the remaining 1,800 hectares would be allocated to the Sustainable Power and Irrigation for Nigeria (SPIN) project. He mentioned that 400 hectares have already been cleared and are currently under cultivation. Contracts for the study and design of the remaining 600 hectares have been awarded and are progressing.





To support the farm’s expansion, Utsev noted that a contract had been issued for constructing water channels. He stated that the construction of these channels is nearing completion, with irrigation channels 90 percent complete and drip irrigation at 67 percent. The farm currently cultivates crops like garden eggs, maize, and pepper.





Utsev also provided updates on the Otukpo Multipurpose Dam, which is halfway to completion and included in the 2025 budget. The ministry is exploring options for generating power from the dam to boost the nation’s electricity supply.





During the inauguration of the 1.5-kilometre Ugodo Community access road, Utsev emphasized its importance in facilitating the transportation of agricultural produce to urban areas, thereby enhancing the socio-economic conditions of the community.





Permanent Secretary Mr Richard Pheelangwah encouraged the community to support the minister’s initiatives for the region’s development. HRH Ter Makurdi, Chief Vincent Ahule, expressed gratitude for the appointments of Utsev and Sen. George Akume, reaffirming the community’s support for President Bola Tinubu.

