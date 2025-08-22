

Ebonyi: The Ebonyi Government says it has commenced investigation into the collapse of a mining pit in Ihietutu, Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of the state. Mr. Chidi Onyia, Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Ebonyi, said this on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Onyia said that the investigation commenced following a fact-finding mission embarked by his office alongside federal mines officers and security agencies on Wednesday. The incident resulted in the loss of two lives and left three individuals injured when the pit collapsed last Friday. Reports in some quarters alleged negligence on the part of the company, Greenfield Metals Ltd., but Onyia said preliminary investigation suggested natural occurrence.





Onyia emphasized that mining, like many industries worldwide, comes with hazards and that preliminary findings indicated the incident was a natural occurrence. He stated that ongoing investigations by various regulatory bodies, including the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals, Police, Department of State Services, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, aim to ensure transparency. Onyia projected a two-week timeframe to conclude the investigation, stressing the importance of a balanced assessment.





Onyia highlighted an existing license from the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals through the Cadastral Office, Abuja, which legitimizes the site, countering claims of illegal mining activities. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families and urged the public to refrain from spreading false claims, underscoring the state’s respect for federal licenses and its stance against illegal mining.





Onyia also addressed issues surrounding compensation, noting that families often negotiate with companies before authorities are involved. He disclosed that one victim had been buried, while negotiations between the family of the deceased and the company were underway. Onyia assured that proper compensation will be considered after the investigation concludes.





Onyia confirmed that the injured were hospitalised and cared for by the company, which has provided initial financial support. He assured ongoing support, pending investigation outcomes. Prince Fabian Chukwu, a community leader, acknowledged the company’s contributions to local development, including infrastructure improvements and timely community entitlements, affirming community support for the company during this period. The company has suspended operations at the site pending investigation results.

