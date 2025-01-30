Minimum Wage Enforcement: Labour Issues Deadline for Compliance



Abuja: The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced that stringent measures are in place to ensure compliance with the national minimum wage and its consequential adjustment by the end of March. This was disclosed by Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim, President of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), during a one-day National Leadership Retreat for the union’s National Administrative Committee Members in Abuja. The retreat focused on addressing leadership challenges among activists.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Ibrahim highlighted the persistent issue of insincerity in implementing the minimum wage. Despite being signed into law, payments have not been uniformly executed across institutions and states. Many have manipulated wage payments by awarding arbitrary figures, undermining the intelligence of workers. Ibrahim reassured that the NLC is actively addressing this matter and will enforce compliance by the end of the first quarter. Failure to implement the national minimum wage and

salary adjustments will result in consequences for non-compliant states and employers.

Ibrahim also addressed the retreat’s theme, noting that some union members have sabotaged strike actions, weakening their overall impact. He emphasized the need for unity and discipline within the union, acknowledging that similar issues occur across various sectors. The retreat aimed to educate members on these challenges and explore alternative negotiation strategies, as industrial actions have diminished in effectiveness due to government indifference and worker fatigue.

Furthermore, Ibrahim stressed the importance of continuous training for university staff and better funding for tertiary institutions to maintain their status as centers of learning and innovation. He encouraged union leaders to remain informed of global trends and share this knowledge across all levels of the organization.

The retreat was attended by notable figures, including former NLC President Ayuba Wabba, former SSANU President Chief Promise

Adeusi, and the Director-General of the Institute of Mentoring and Coaching, Mr. Rotimi Mathew.