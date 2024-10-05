Meru University holds its 12th graduation with a rallying call on graduands to adopt innovation and technology



Meru University of Science and Technology on Friday held its 12th graduation ceremony with a rallying call for graduands as well as institutions of higher learning to adopt innovation and technology to enhance sustainable development in the country.

Speaking during the event, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos who was represented by Technical Vocational and Training Institute Principal Secretary Dr Esther Thaara said there was need to support transformative changes in the integration of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in teaching and learning as this was revolutionizing education and making it more interactive.

However, he added, ICT though a tremendous advantage in preparing students for a rapidly revolving job market, also presents challenges such as infrastructure and digital way traffic where some regions are still lacking reliable access to the internet.

He added that there is a need for comprehensive digital training for both students and educators and the government is actively

looking into this.

‘I urge universities like Meru to focus their research efforts on areas that align with national development goals,’ said Mr Migos.

He noted academic research plays a critical role in driving economic growth and therefore university-industry linkages need to be improved so that innovative research translates into practical applications that benefit society.

He acknowledged that there is often a gap between academic research and industry links and strengthening these partnerships will require enhanced dialogue, funding and collaborations.

‘Nevertheless, I am confident that by improving infrastructure as well as funding for research projects, universities will continue to be the hubs for innovation,’ said Mr Migos.

To further foster innovation, he added, the government is actively working on enhancing research capacities in all the universities in the country.

He added, ‘Keeping up with the rapid picture of technological advancement and workforce requires constant evolution which can s

ometimes create disruptions. However, these reforms are essential for preparing graduands with future skills, critical thinking, adaptability, and innovation which are key.’

He called on the 2,974 graduands from the University to embrace innovation and technology as they navigate their future, and be agents of change in contributing to the sustainable development of Kenya and the world beyond.

The University’s Chancellor who is also the Safaricom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and who was conferred with an honorary doctorate degree said the graduation’s theme; Mainstreaming Research, Innovations and Technology for Sustainable Development resonates well with him considering his role at the communication company as they are a purpose led in terms of technology and where innovation is at the hearts.

He said in the current world, technology was influencing all industries whether in agriculture, health, education, logistics and operations and transforming how they are operating.

‘Regardless of your course of st

udy, you will notice as you get into the working chapter of your life that the technologies will influence how well you do out there,’ said Dr Ndegwa.

He said digital programs are relevant for the universities as they are aimed at developing digital skills in the market by taking a sustainable approach to create a healthy digital talent pipeline for all industries.

‘Many CEOs will tell you that most of the skills they are struggling with are those that are digital in nature. The aim of these programs is to ensure that we provide relevant experience for the digital talents,’ said Dr Ndegwa.

He challenged the graduands to take advantage of the emerging technology and internship programs which will develop and allow them to transition into their future.

‘My promise to you as chancellor and as a corporate leader is to create opportunities for you by narrowing the access and connect most of you to the internet by providing affordable data and devices and continue investing in technology that allow all of you t

o interact to continue to improve your skills and to find opportunities out there and through leveraging the skills and craft that you have,’ said Dr Ndegwa.

The University’s Vice Chancellor Professor Romanus Odhiambo called on the graduands to ensure they think locally but have a global perspective in order to face the challenges out there and transform the world.

‘You are our ambassadors out there and I advise you to take with you the values of honesty. Transformation, professionalism among others that we have instilled in you as your driving force wherever you go,’ said Professor Odhiambo.

He also advised them to be a blessing to anyone who comes their way and remember to get back to the institution as an alumnus and join others in supporting students in their academic journey.

‘As you leave it is not the end of coming here. We are sending you out there to go and hunt and you must remember your home,’ said Professor Odhiambo.

He commended the council, senate and other stakeholders in their unwavering

commitment and the role they played in shaping the graduands’ future.

Source: Kenya News Agency