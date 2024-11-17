

Lagos: Media experts have converged as part of efforts to revolutionize the broadcasting industry by harnessing the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Women Radio 91.7FM, Toun Sonaiya, made this known at an AI Radio Summit organized in Lagos and monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) virtually in Abuja.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the summit, titled ‘Smart Radio: Leveraging AI for Next-Gen Broadcasting,’ also had a sub-theme: ‘An Intersection of AI and Future of Radio Broadcasting in Nigeria.’ The event, which was organized by Women Radio in partnership with the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), was also to unveil an AI-generated radio host called ‘NIMI.’

Sonaiya, while speaking, said the program was aimed at unlocking the future of radio broadcasting as the experts explore how AI could enhance audience engagement, streamline audio content production, and boost operational efficiency through smart editing and data

analysis. She reflected on the progress of Women Radio 91.7FM and emphasized the station’s commitment to embracing AI, highlighting their use of AI in presentation, voice-overs, news editing, content creation, and automation.

Adedeji Adekunle, the Programmes Director of the Nigeria Media Innovation Programme, also contributed to the discussion, emphasizing that AI affects the experience of staff in organizations and provides opportunities for media entrepreneurs. He urged media practitioners to explore various uses of AI and suggested the need for an internal AI policy to address privacy concerns.

Stellamaris Okebu, the Business Programme Manager for Microsoft Nigeria and Ghana, outlined the benefits of AI, including its ability to analyze data, identify listener demographics, and enhance job efficiency. She highlighted how AI could significantly improve processes for the next generation.

Gboyega Akosile, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Media and Publicity, acknowledged the summit as a miles

tone in the industry. He praised Women Radio 91.7FM for its commitment to AI and highlighted the introduction of ‘NIMI’ AI as a testament to the potential of technology in broadcasting.

The summit concluded with discussions on AI ethics and its potential to create a more inclusive and innovative radio industry, with Lagos State expressing readiness to partner with Women Radio for future developments.