May & Baker (M&B) Nigeria Plc has donated backpacks and writing materials to pupils in selected primary and secondary schools in Ota, Ogun and Ogba, Lagos State.

Mrs Uche Olekanma, Head, Nature Care Business, May & Baker, said in a statement on Thursday in Lagos, that the company made the donation in celebration of its 79th anniversary and as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Olekanma said the May & Baker CSR initiative: “Caring for the Future,” was geared towards empowering pupils and students in schools within communities.

She described education as the key to success and advised the children to endeavour to excel in their studies so as to become outstanding professionals in the future.

“The donation is made to boost the educational pursuit and academic performance of the schools as May & Baker supports education, which is Key to success.

“Always be obedient to your parents and appreciative of the teachers’ efforts by taking your studies serious,” she said.

Olekanma thanked the teachers for their unending support in positively molding the lives of the children and ensuring they received impactful knowledge.

She also appreciated the efforts of the Lagos State government for its tireless role in ensuring a conducive learning environment for the pupils and students.

The Head, May & Baker Phama Plant Operations, Ogun, Mr Silver Ajalaye, encouraged the students to always aspire to succeed, be determined and never back down when it terms of academic excellence.

Addressing the students of Ijamido Grammar school Ota, Ajalaye stated that May & Baker was in full support of their academic pursuit.

According to him, the students should make the most use of the opportunities they have to develop and be well positioned to a make a brighter future for themselves.

Ms Binta Yusuf, the Corporate Communication Manager, May & Baker, assured of the company’s dedication towards producing quality products as well as improving the quality of life for Nigerians.

Yusuf said, “We started this initiative to motivate and encourage these students to be steadfast in their educational pursuit.

“The May & Baker’s Caring for the Future initiative is an avenue to show appreciation and care by giving back to the society while looking forward to every child’s success in the near future.”

The Principal, Iganmode Junior Grammer School, Otta, Ogun, Mrs Adeogun Olukemi, lauded May & Baker for the gesture.

According to her, May & Baker’s support to education and humanity will be cherished.

On her part, the Head Teacher of Ogba Primary School, Lagos, Mrs Adesola Oni, commended the Initiative and called on other corporate organisations to emulate May & Baker by investing in the education of children as they were the future leaders. (www.nannews.ng)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria