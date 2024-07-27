Maritime expert urges FG to fully implement Cabotage Act 2003



A Lecturer of Transport, Logistics and Port Operations, University of Lagos, Dr Edmund Chilaka, on Thursday called on the Federal Government to fully implement the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003.

Chilaka made the call during his book launch titled ‘Nigeria’s Shipping Policy and Maritime Trade up to the Early 21st Century’, in Lagos.

He said cabotage would enhance carriage of goods and services by indigenous shipowners within Nigerian waters and stimulate the development of indigenous capacity.

The author stressed the need to implement sections 35 to 38 of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Act (NIMASA Act 2007).

He said the NIMASA Act provided for indigenous carriers to carry Federal, State, and Local Government cargo which was referred to as the cabotage law.

He noted that the law also recognised operators who were keen in bringing economic empowerment of Nigerian carriers into effect.

The author said the law should also be amended to bring back the cargo allocation

era, empower indigenous shippers and ensure training of Nigerian seafarers.

He said his newly-published book was all about advocacy to revive the implementation of Sections 35-38 of the NIMASA Act 2007.

‘This is an epoch-making event which seeks to prepare good grounds for our national economy to regain lost grounds in the maritime trade sector,’ he said.

Chilaka noted that the present advocacy to revive the implementation of sections 35-38 of the NIMASA Act was to give the agency the second tangible reason for being in existence aside from port and flag state functions.

He said without achieving this objective of helping Nigerian carriers to participate in international shipping trade, NIMASA’s efficiency and Key Performance Indices (KPIs) would continue to be seen as incomplete.

According to him, NIMASA’s present sole concentration on safer shipping and cleaner oceans cannot create a nationally- beneficial industry.

He said the agency should work toward the anticipated potential for growth which the f

ounding fathers of Nigeria’s maritime policies envisioned for the economy and Nigerians in general.

‘Last year, after I was appointed a visiting Research Fellow by Liverpool John Moores University, I prioritised the search for solutions to the problems of Nigerian carriers who are sidelined from participating in international shipping by the lack of access to cargo.

‘Incidentally, the cargoes referenced in NIMASA Act sections 35-38 belong to Nigerians and are not subject to sharing with any other local or foreign entities or jurisdictions but should be carried entirely by Nigerian carriers,” he said.

Speaking on the essence of fully implementing the NIMASA law, Chilaka said the development would expand NIMASA’s operational portfolios of strategic mandates for overall national development.

He said it would also enable the reactivation of dormant sectors of the marine and blue economy such as international cargo-carrying activities by indigenous carriers.

‘Implementing Sections 35-38 of the NIMASA Act 200

7 will arrest capital flight of an estimated 9 billion dollars in freight costs paid annually to foreign shipping lines.

‘Nigerian carriers stand to repatriate a substantial part of this cost when they participate in the carriage of federal, state and local government cargoes in line with sections 35 to 38 of the NIMASA Act 2007.

‘There would be a revival of comatose indigenous carriers and maritime sector.

‘Sea-time experience, ship boarding for nautical and engineering cadets of Nigerian maritime schools will resume once indigenous carriers resume international voyages.

‘It would also enable the transfer of shipping technology and the development of ship management skills and proficiency in ship agency activities,’ he said.

Earlier, Chairman, House Committee on Maritime Safety, Education and Administration, Khadija Bukar, said that it had become necessary to amend the 17-year-old NIMASA Act.

Bukar, who was represented by Dr Adesola Adedayo, Lawmaker representing Apapa Federal Constituency in the House

of Representatives, noted that this was necessary because a lot had changed over the years.

According to her, the amendment will strengthen inter-agency collaboration and curb duplication of duties within the maritime industry.

Also, Prof. David Aworawo, Former Head of Department, History and Strategic Studies, University of Lagos, who reviewed the book, urged that the recommendations in the book be adhered to, to achieve a transformed and developed maritime industry.

Aworawo said that the book explored the history of maritime trade and development from 1553 till date.

The Founder of Human Rights Education Council (HURREC), Prof. Augustine Agugua, said the non-governmental organisation would be throwing its weight behind the advocacy.

Agugua advised other academia to support this kind of move to achieve a better society.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria