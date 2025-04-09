Electronic Music Star Cites 80 Million Streams, Including 4 Million From Swift’s Station, in Urgent Plea to Pop Icon

Marc Mysterio Streams & Listeners on Amazon Music’s Taylor Swift Station NEW YORK, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Billboard-charting artist Marc Mysterio today issued a public call to Taylor Swift, urging the global superstar to withdraw her entire music catalog from Amazon Music until the platform addresses what he alleges is a deliberate campaign of unpaid royalties and digital suppression. Mysterio, currently suing Amazon Music and DistroKid in federal court (Case No. 1:25-cv-01705), claims he’s owed millions for over 80 million streams—nearly 4 million of which came from Swift’s own Amazon Music artist station—while facing an ongoing shadow-ban that has severed his 1.25 million fans from his work.

Marc Mysterio in 2025

Mysterio’s appeal hinges on a personal connection: their mutual friend, WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Jeff Jarrett. Swift, who babysat for Jarrett’s family during her early Nashville days, once shared a close-knit community with Mysterio, whose music rang out millions of times on her station. Now, he’s asking her to leverage her pro-artist legacy—highlighted by her funding of Kesha’s legal battle against Sony Music and Dr. Luke—to stand with him against Amazon’s alleged exploitation.

“Taylor Swift has always fought for artists to get what’s theirs—she helped Kesha take on Sony, and she’s threatened to yank her catalog from streamers over unfair pay,” Mysterio said in a statement. “Now, her name, image, and likeness are being used on Amazon Music’s Taylor Swift Station to unjustly enrich a company that’s stiffed me on 80 million streams, including 3.7 million from her own fans. She’d be distraught to know this, and I’m asking her to pull her music until Amazon pays me, lifts this shadow-ban, and lets justice play out.”

Mysterio’s demands are threefold:

Full payment for all streaming activity tied to his ASIN “B0041A1P4U,” including the nearly 4 million streams from Swift’s station, which plummeted to zero alongside his own station’s 225,463 plays after an alleged “IF/THEN” filter hit on September 10, 2024. Immediate removal of the shadow-ban, which he claims Amazon partially acknowledged by restoring his “Related Artists” section in March 2025—after his lawsuit—but left in place elsewhere, costing him chart positions and fan access. A direct line of communication, asking Swift to obtain his personal email from Jarrett to arrange a phone call or meeting to discuss the crisis and rally support.

The artist, known for collaborations with Flo Rida, Samantha Fox, and Crash Test Dummies, points to Swift’s history of pulling her music from Spotify in 2014 over royalty disputes as precedent.

“Taylor’s a titan because she stands up,” he said.

“Amazon’s using her station to profit while I’m ghosted—80 million streams, millions in losses, and they won’t even fix it. She can get Jeff Jarrett to give her my email. Let’s talk, Taylor—this is our fight.”

Mysterio’s legal team, led by Michael H. Joseph, served Amazon with a 17-category preservation letter on April 8, 2025, demanding metadata, snapshots, and logs tied to his ASIN.

He alleges Amazon’s refusal to pay and partial fix—restoring only “Related Artists” after his February 27 filing—prove intent to suppress, whereas Amazon could have simultaneously removed the shadow-ban, but did not.

“They’ve got the data to pay me and lift the ban,” he added. “If Taylor pulls out, they’ll feel the heat,” Mysterio concludes.

Swift, whose catalog drives billions of streams, has not yet responded. Jarrett could not be reached for comment.

About Marc Mysterio:

Marc Mysterio is an Irish-Canadian artist, Billboard-charting producer, and boxer with over a decade of hits and a potential IBA Super Cruiserweight Intercontinental title fight against Jake Paul. His lawsuit against Amazon Music and DistroKid seeks millions in damages for unpaid royalties and shadow-ban losses.

