

Lagos: Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has commended the Federal Government on the ‘Nigeria First’ policy directive aimed at prioritising patronage of Made-in-Nigeria goods and services. Mr Segun Ajayi-Kadir, Director-General, MAN, noted that the policy directive also supports the local content development.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the policy, soon to be backed by an executive order, states that the country must come first in all procurement processes. It means that no foreign goods or devices that are already being produced locally will be procured without a clear and justified reason.





Ajayi-Kadir, describing the initiative as a welcome development in the right direction, called for joint efforts to ensure its effective and sustainable implementation. He said the initiative demonstrated government’s commitment to promoting local industries, boosting economic growth, and creating jobs for Nigerians.





By giving preference to locally produced goods and services, the country can stimulate demand, increase capacity utilisation, and attract investments into the manufacturing sector, he added. ‘It is a cheering news and long awaited relief to resilient Nigerian manufacturers, who, in spite of the tough economic environment, have demonstrated enduring faith in the potential greatness of the Nigerian economy.





MAN believes that this policy will have a multiplier effect on the economy, leading to increased economic activity, improved Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, and enhanced competitiveness of Nigerian industries,’ he said. Ajayi-Kadir said the new directive was long overdue, and government, being the biggest spender, would do well to lead by example. This, he stated, would certainly send the right signals and raise consumer confidence in Made-in-Nigeria products.





The MAN DG added that from an earlier survey, the effective implementation of such an initiative, which he said should be stipulated in the consequential executive order, would scale investments and potentially boost GDP by 56 per cent. He said the development would also reduce unemployment by 37 per cent and increase firms’ willingness to employ from 1.5 per cent to 22.6 per cent.





Ajayi-Kadir urged all tiers of government, private sector entities, and individuals to support this initiative by patronising Made-in-Nigeria goods and services. ‘This is with a special focus on uniformed government agencies and institutions (including the military and police), the legislature and quite importantly, the Presidency. All government contracts should prioritise the patronage of Made-in-Nigeria materials and government needs to consult with manufacturers on the way forward to achieve effective and efficient implementation,’ he said.





Ajayi-Kadir said MAN, as the umbrella organisation for manufacturers in Nigeria, looked forward to working with all tiers of government and private sector organisations to actualise the ‘Nigeria First’ project.

