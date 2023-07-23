Man burns in shack at Rosh Pinah

A Namibian male, Clemens Kudumo, 35, allegedly burned to death in a shack on Friday at Rosh Pinah in the ||Kharas Region.

In a crime report issued on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi stated that three shacks allegedly burned down around 02h00-03h00 and that the cause of the fire is not known.

Shikwambi said the fire victim allegedly died in one of the shacks after he burned beyond recognition, adding the deceased’s next of kin have been informed.

His body was removed from the shack and taken to the Rosh Pinah Police mortuary.

In a similar incident, a one-month-old female baby, Victoria Namawe allegedly died around 21h00 in a room at Oikango village in Oshana Region on Friday.

Shikwambi said it is alleged that the baby girl died suddenly at home after being ill for just a few hours.

“According to the baby’s mother the baby was observed bleeding from the mouth and nose while in Oshakati when she was shopping,” Shikwambi said.

The mother took the baby for treatment at the hospital and the bleeding stopped, however, during the night at home, it is alleged that the mother noticed that the baby was bleeding again and when she picked the baby up, the baby showed no sign of life, Shikwambi said.

The body was transported to the police mortuary and the next of kin are informed.

In another incidence, it is alleged that a suspect unlawfully and intentionally hacked a complainant’s First National Bank (FNB) account on Friday at Katutura in the Khomas Region.

Shikwambi confirmed that the complainant’s FNB account was hacked around 09h00 and N.dollars 24 778 was transferred from the complainant’s account.

No recovery and arrests have been made and police investigations continue in all the matters, Shikwambi said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency