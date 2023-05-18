Man arrested for attacking friend with axe at Mangetti Dune

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly attacked another man with an axe at Mangetti Dune in the Tsumkwe Constituency.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Unit Commander for Community Affairs in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha told Nampa on Wednesday the 20-year-old victim was admitted to the Mangetti Health Centre and would be transferred to the Grootfontein State Hospital.

She said an attempted murder docket was opened against the suspect at Mangetti Dune Police Station.

The two men are reportedly friends and were seen drinking together at various bars on Tuesday. Both are from Ruhepo village, situated on the outskirts of Mangetti Dune.

“At about 18h00 they allegedly started arguing. The suspect then allegedly took out an axe and struck the victim on the head three times,” said Mbeha.

The suspect was apprehended and is expected to appear in the Tsumkwe Periodical Court this week.

The police have seized the axe believed to have been used in the incident, and investigations are ongoing.

Source: NAMPA